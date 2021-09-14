J.Lo Was A Glamorous Cowgirl On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Throughout her long and storied career, Jennifer Lopez has attended 12 Met Galas, this evening marking her 13th. On the arm of everyone from P. Diddy to her favorite designers, she’s stunned each and every time. Jennifer Lopez is, quite frankly, one of the few celebrities that consistently falls into the category of “ones to watch” when it comes to the Met Gala’s anticipated red carpet.

And tonight was no exception. Even a re-kindled romance couldn’t keep the focus off of Jennifer Lopez’s look, which was jaw-dropping as always. Dressed in American designer Ralph Lauren, in keeping with the Americana-focused theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she went for a full-blown western vibe for the event.

Don’t let the vintage quality make you think that she didn’t get to rock her go-to silhouette, however, as she was clad in an embellished brown gown with an up-to-there slit and down-to-there neckline. On top is a feathered bolero and she finished off the look with a hat that, while inspired by the cowgirls of America, is fit for only her.