9 Times J.Lo Shut Down The The Met Gala Red Carpet

Naked dresses, cape gowns, and more.

Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala looks are legendary, from her lace dress in 2004 to her naked dress in 201...
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Gianluca Russo

After postponement, cancelation, and a myriad of questions, the 2021 Met Gala is officially right around the corner. And as the industry’s top designers, stars, and icons prepare to celebrate fashion’s biggest night in style this upcoming Monday, we’re taking a look back through the archives at one of our favorite attendees: Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo has been attending the Met Gala since 2004, and each red carpet look is more memorable than the last. From dramatic gowns to crystal embellishments to vibrant reds and unique prints, there’s a reason J.Lo is invited back by Anna Wintour season after season: She always understands the assignment.

This year’s Met Gala — which will take place on Monday, Sept. 13 — is centered around the patriotic theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum’s annual exhibit, the night will serve as a means to celebrate modern American fashion and the designers who have brought it to life over the decades, from Oscar de la Renta to Christopher John Rogers.

As fans wait in anticipation to see if J.Lo will be in attendance and, more importantly, which designer she would wear if so, let’s take a look back at her 9 best outfits through the years.

1

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2004 Look

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo stunned at her first Met Gala in a black lacy gown accessorized with glowing skin and a red lip. It was bold, fitted, sexy, powerful, and everything J.Lo stands for.

2

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2007 Look

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Celebrating the theme “Poiret: King Of Fashion,” J. Lo arrived at the 2007 Met Gala wearing this shimmering Marchesa dress with a Roger Vivier clutch to match.

3

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2010 Look

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2010 Met Gala, J.Lo brought all the glamour, choosing this embellished Zuhair Murad gown, a more over-the-top gray look compared to her 2007 ensemble.

4

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2011 Look

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In honor of Alexander McQueen’s enduring impact on the fashion world, J.Lo attended the 2011 Met Gala dressed in this bold red Gucci moment.

5

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2013 Look

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A huge jump away from J.Lo’s previous Met Gala looks, the star took a leap of faith in 2013 and celebrated “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” in this sleek, sexy, and perfectly fitted cheetah-print dress by Michael Kors.

6

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2015 Look

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After 2013, J. Lo’s Met Gala looks got progressively bolder and better. In 2015, under the theme “China: Through The Looking Glass,” she slipped into this now-iconic Versace dress, bringing fire to the red carpet like only she can.

7

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2017 Look

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2017, rather than continue the theme of sexy and bold looks, J. Lo went for a more relaxed, traditionally elegant option. This aqua gown from Valentino flowed like a soft wave down the steps of the Met.

8

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2018 Look

Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Few things were more heavenly than the 2018 Met Gala theme itself. Topping that short list is J.Lo’s ensemble. Designed by Balmain, this entire look is a head to toe serve, from the beading to the black feather train.

9

Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2019 Look

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s interpretation of camp at the 2019 Met Gala meant taking her previous show-stopping similar gowns from years prior, and completely outdoing them. Wearing Atelier Versace, J.Lo was bold, body, and beyond beautiful.