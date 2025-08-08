Jennifer Lopez has a penchant for making anything look glamorous. The actor and singer’s default mode is glitz and glamour, as seen when she’s performing in glittering bodysuits and coats, promoting her many movies on worldwide press tours in extravagant gowns, and putting spicy twists on quiet luxury-coded pieces.

However, one of her recent posts to her Instagram Story proves that she can even make the most basic athleisure into a high-glam look. J.Lo is currently traversing Europe and Asia on her Up All Night Tour, before taking the show to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this December, and as she plays her last summer shows, she’s getting a little comfier without sacrificing her signature bling.

J.Lo’s Plunging Onesie

On Aug. 7, J.Lo took to her Instagram Story to share a snapshot of her opening a new book. She wore an athletic onesie in a vibrant navy blue hue, with a cleavage-baring plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette that highlighted her curves.

In true J.Lo fashion, she couldn’t help but add some bling despite wearing just workout attire. She donned an extra-long chain with a cross pendant under a nameplate necklace, two pierced studs, and a pair of dangly gold earrings.

J.Lo’s Love Of Athleisure

While J.Lo can’t resist a good showgirl costume, she also has great taste in athleisure, especially when preparing for her high-intensity shows. Back in September 2023, J.Lo was spotted heading to a rehearsal studio in a monochrome set from the Giving Movement, including a long-sleeved taupe crop top and leggings with ribbed detailing, both with matching hems featuring the brand’s logo.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, J.Lo didn’t step outside without her fair share of bling, wearing three necklaces, including a sun-shaped pendant, a matching gold circular chain, and her signature nameplate necklace. She paired her set with white Adidas sneakers and a large brown tote bag with leather trim.

J.Lo completed her look with a statement gold watch and aviator sunglasses, proving that even her rehearsal looks can signal quiet luxury like the rest of her wardrobe.