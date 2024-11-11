J.Lo Wore A Daring Dress With Stomach Cutouts & A Sky-High Slit

Back in 2000, Jennifer Lopez attended the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in a plunging green Versace dress, and the world was forever changed. 24 years later, she’s still walking red carpets in some of the most daring looks you’ve ever seen — naked butterfly dresses, gowns that completely expose her side profile, and sheer disco jumpsuits all come to mind — and her latest ensemble is no exception.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Nov. 9, the 55-year-old wore yet another memorable garment, this time with revealing stomach cutouts and a massive thigh-high slit.

J.Lo’s Wickedly Risqué Dress

After announcing her split with Ben Affleck in August, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer has perfected the art of revenge dressing. From sexy swimsuit pics to spicy all-leopard looks, the Hustlers actor is not holding back, as evidenced by her most recent red carpet ‘fit.

Though she’s not in the movie, J.Lo managed to steal the show at the Wicked premiere by turning heads in a beaded gown from designer Zuhair Murad. The dress boasted a halter neckline and a cropped fit around the chest before breaking off into two cutouts, one on each side of the stomach.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

The skirt of the gown fills out again just above the hips, but because this is J.Lo we’re talking about, the garment broke off once again to reveal a major leg slit down the side.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from one strap underneath the shoulder blades, the dress boasted a near-backless design that allowed her to show even more skin.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The eye-catching ensemble was embroidered with an intricate beaded pattern from head to toe, lined with a shimmery nude base. The floor-length skirt dragged across the ground as she walked the carpet, though she managed to skillfully side-step any mishaps with the help of her shiny gold stilettos.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

Though she may not have arrived to the event adorned in pink or green, the actor did manage to nod to the film’s color scheme through the subtle shades of blush and matcha featured throughout the dress.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s safe to say she looked wickedly chic.