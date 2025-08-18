Naked dressing is Jennifer Lopez’s modus operandi. An icon was born the moment she donned that plunging green Versace gown for the Grammys in 2000. It wasn’t just a look that launched thousands of Google searches (and led to the creation of Google Images). The daring gown also became a defining pillar J.Lo’s personal style: sultry and see-through.

Over 25 years later, not much has changed. J.Lo remains a sought-after actress and musical powerhouse (she just wrapped up her Up All Night Tour on Aug. 12). Plus, she continues to sport barely-there looks whenever and wherever she can — including her latest cover shoot for Out magazine.

J.Lo’s See-Through Co-Ords Set

On Aug. 14, J.Lo posed alongside Tonatiuh, her co-star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, for Out magazine’s September/October issue. Leading up to the film’s Oct. 10 release, the actress has been embracing spider-inspired looks and nearly-naked dressing.

On the cover, J.Lo wore a totally see-through set. Made from intricate lace, the matching skirt and top were perfectly on theme, mimicking the delicate weave of a spider’s web.

The turtleneck top was skintight with long sleeves. It was cropped at the waist in a scalloped hem, exposing a sliver of Lopez’s midriff (and doing nothing to hide her nude bra underneath).

The matching maxi skirt hugged Lopez’s every curve, right down to her ankles. At her waist, the sheer fabric was folded to create an opaque effect.

Tonatiuh posed behind her, sporting a more low-key outfit: a cream-colored suit jacket, white button-down shirt, and gray slacks.

Her Other Spider-Coded Moment

J.Lo’s been playing with the Spider Woman style throughout the film’s press tour. At the Sundance premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman on Jan. 26, the actress tried out method dressing with a web-inspired look.

Lopez wore a high-neck, floor-length gown with some spice. Like her Out magazine ‘fit, her premiere dress was made from sheer lace. This time, however, she was a slightly less subtle about her arachnid inspiration. A silver spider web was embroidered on top of the dress to drive home the theme.

At the premiere, Lopez let the risqué dress speak for itself, opting for simple accessories: black platform heels, a velvet clutch, and silver jewelry.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If this Spider Woman has any super powers, sheer styling is definitely one of them.