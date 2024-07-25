J.Lo Wore This Plunging $99 Swimsuit For Her 55th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is singlehandedly making white the in-fashion color of summer 2024. From tank tops to wedding-inspired red carpet gowns, the songstress has been loving the neutral tone lately. It’s only fitting, then, that J.Lo would ring in her birthday while sporting her new favorite color — this time, in swimsuit form.

J.Lo’s Plunging White Swimsuit

It’s officially Leo season, which means it’s also Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. J.Lo commemorated her 55th birthday on July 24, reminding everyone she’s still Jenny from the block with a stunning mirror selfie. In the pic, the actress donned a white one-piece with a high-cut design, a plunging low V-neck, and spaghetti straps.

“This Is Me…Now 🎂,” the performer captioned the celebratory photo, referencing her February 2024 album of the same name.

J.Lo appears to be wearing the So Chic One Piece in white from Gooseberry Intimates in the pic, which currently retails for $99. Per the website, the suit is double lined with adjustable straps and gold hardware.

The Atlas star paired the jaw-dropping one-piece with a series of gold bangles, a set of gold hoop earrings, a statement ring, and a subtle necklace. For glam, J.Lo opted for a simple French mani and dark eye makeup, while also wearing her long locks in a slick-backed pony tail.

The Party Continues

In true J.Lo fashion, the style icon celebrated her special day with multiple outfit changes. Per her Instagram, Lopez appeared to start her day in a light blue silk pajama set. The PJs feature custom embroidery that reads “JL’s GOLDEN BDAY 7.24.24” on one side, and “LADY LYNNE” on the other.

She also wore a “Happy Birthday” headband while admiring a gorgeous floral arrangement and a birthday cake that matched her pajamas perfectly.

The elegantly crafted cake was a hint for what was to come, because the superstar later hosted a Bridgerton-inspired birthday bash where she wore a glamorous Regency-era gown, sheer gloves, and a floral headpiece that practically doubled as a tiara.

Later, Lopez traded in her show-stopping number for a sparkly sheer dress, and closed out the night with a duet of “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again” with singer Stevie Mackey.

Happy birthday, J.Lo — cheers to another year of slaying.