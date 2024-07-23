J.Lo Made This Simple $78 Tank Top Look So Much More Expensive

Jennifer Lopez is having a great summer, and not just because she’s spending it out east in the Hamptons, but because she’s actually manifesting it. In her latest Instagram post, Lopez was all smiles as she shared some candid selfies. The caption read, “Today is gonna be a great day. Happy Saturday everybody.”

The optimistic Atlas actor was wearing a simple white tank top, but elevated it so much with her choice of accessories. She has really become a master of high-low dressing.

Jennifer’s White Ribbed Tank Top Look

Lopez wore a racerback tank top with a flattering V-neck by Los Angeles-based brand Joah Brown. The ribbed top, which only retails for $78, can actually be so chic if styled correctly. And you don’t have to take my word for it — J.Lo’s artful accessory styling is the perfect lesson.

The “On the Floor” singer paired her tank with a pair of white denim cut-offs, a suede brown belt, and a matching brown leather bag. She also wore brown Ralph Lauren flip flops for her day strolling around outside (and stopping to take photos with fans).

Though her all white look was stunning and so perfect for summer, it was her gold statement jewelry that really elevated the outfit.

Lopez wore a pair of $1,150 (currently sold out) gold Chanel clip-on earrings. And to go with the rest of her high-end jewelry, it was only natural for the Delola founder to wear her Van Cleef & Arpels diamond lion head bracelet.

Obviously, Lopez’s glam was just as good as the rest of her look: her hair was polished and slicked back while her makeup featured a black winged liner. She topped her makeup off with a brown lined lip with nude gloss — a signature beauty look for her.

Shop J.Lo’s Exact Racerback Tank

Luckily, Lopez’s white tank top is still in stock (at least for now). But, like our girl, you better make sure you style it with all of the glitziest accessories!