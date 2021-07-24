At the opening ceremony for the previously-postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with Japanese Emperor Neruhito ahead of the evening’s festivities. And seemingly in an attempt to uplift a world that waited a full year to see their favorite athletes compete, the First Lady made a supportive statement through her dress.

On Friday, July 23, Jill Biden stepped out in Tokyo wearing a white midi dress with black polka dots, designed by Brandon Maxwell. It’s a dress that she’s worn before, first seen on a visit last month to Cornwall, England with President Biden. It is from the designer’s Pre-Spring 2022 collection.

It’s significant that Biden chose this designer, as it shows an overwhelming support for America and American designers, at a time when the fashion industry is struggling to find its footing post-quarantine. It’s a show of pride, care, and consideration that Biden has maintained throughout her time as First Lady, wearing U.S.-owned brand Markarian to the inauguration, for example.

At the opening ceremony, Biden further supported her country and her home team by choosing a navy blue face mask with the American flag on it. She accessorized her look with long layered strands of pearls, a Marina Larroude clutch, and classic black slingback pumps.