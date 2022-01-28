Jodie Comer's New "Kitchen Lob" Is Straight Out Of Princess Diana's Playbook

Actor Jodie Comer is a complete chameleon when it comes to her starring roles. She’s adopted no less than seven languages and countless identities in just the first two seasons of her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, the deadly assassin who flipped accents as speedily as she changed designer outfits. Since then, the 28-year-old Liverpudlian has starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in box office hit Free Guy and scored roles in two upcoming films from Alien director Ridley Scott, including The Last Duel. Throughout her career, Comer’s natural hair has steadfastly remained its recognisable long blonde luscious locks. Until now. Sam McKnight has given her a brand new look.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Kate Moss to the late Princess Diana, took his scissors to Comer’s hair in his kitchen, according to an Instagram post. Debuting the ultimate textured cool-girl bob on his feed (and later on Comer’s own Instagram Stories), McKnight wrote: “Jodie gets the chop! The divine @jodiemcomer left my kitchen a few inches lighter this evening.”

The cut itself is big for 2022. A collarbone-grazing “lob” length with an “undone” texture created tons of layers to add oomph and shape for a low-maintenance but ultra-cool, modern look. It seems that Jodie was pleased with the result, too. “Lucky me getting my very own @sammcknight1 kitchen cut!” the actress shared on her Instagram Stories.

The cut's casual “undone” vibe was styled with two of McKnight’s own products, which he hashtagged in his reveal post – Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, a lightweight spray which adds texture and body without causing stickiness for “effortless, sexy, tousled, styles” and his new product Happy Endings Nourishing Balm, a light nourishing cream which helps to smooth split ends and tame frizz.

And McKnight is known for achieving transformational looks at a moment’s notice. He became famously known for chopping Lady Di’s hair at the last hour. “What would you do with my hair if I just said do anything?” Diana reportedly asked on the set of a Vogue shoot. “I would cut it all off and start again,” McKnight replied. And that’s what they did.