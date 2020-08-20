Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Now Have Matching Blonde Hair

Another celebrity switched up their hair in quarantine, and this one is a little unexpected. Joe Jonas is blonde now, matching with his golden-haired wife Sophie Turner.

Jonas posted an Instagram story on Aug. 19 showcasing his newly bleached look. His hair has been shorn to ultra-short lengths atop his head with a buzzed fade moving down the sides and ending just above his ear. Bits of his hair appear nearly white on the sides, but the rest is blonde. The singer didn't include a caption with his reasons for the switch nor any details on if a colorist helped him achieve it.

But Jonas is far from the only person to go blonde while social distancing. Hair color changes are now a trend among celebrities. On Aug. 17, Kaia Gerber dyed her hair bleach blonde before going pink later in the week, and in June, fellow model Emily Ratajakowski ditched her signature brunette strands for a blonde look. A month before, Ashley Benson went full blonde mermaid with extensions and a brighter shade, and Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk, Jr bleached his hair.

Regardless of why Jonas decided to go platinum, he's certainly not alone in switching up his look during quarantine. And you can bet that Sophie Turner approves.