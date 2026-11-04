Whether you’re a hardcore basketball fan who can give a play-by-play recap of the NY Knicks’ historic 2026 championship run, or a fashion girlie who can do a similarly in-depth analysis of unforgettable WAG ’fits, chances are you’ve heard of Jordyn Woods’ A+ accessory game. More specifically, you know about her “lucky bag” — the orange, ostrich-leather-inspired clutch from her brand, Woods by Jordyn Woods, that became the team’s unofficial good-luck charm.

But Woods’ chic game-day style goes far beyond one viral accessory. Throughout the season, she was a courtside fixture, marrying polished luxury tailoring with sporty pieces. Now, following an epic victory parade and a dreamy Malibu wedding to the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), she’s entering a brand-new era — and already giving fans inspo.

Between wrapping up her brand’s first NYC pop-up, launching new styles like a “Trophy Gold” edition of her famous clutch, and running a campaign with Love Island’s Aniya Harvey, the multi-hyphenate is busier than ever. She’s also making wellness a priority, staying hydrated, taking her vitamins, and moving her body. “Whether it’s Pilates class or cardio, fitness helps a lot,” Woods tells Bustle. She even teamed up with Walgreens for its “Don’t Get Benched by the Flu” initiative: “The flu shot was super helpful for me because I really can’t afford to get the flu right now.”

Courtesy of Walgreens

She’s even picked up a few wellness habits from her husband, including a love for infrared saunas. Her wardrobe strategy, however, is entirely her own. While she figures out her aesthetic for the next playoff run as a returning champ’s wife, the entrepreneur is sharing her foolproof guide to serving a game-day slay.

Keep It Cozy On The Sidelines

You may not be playing the sport, but comfort should still be a priority when getting dressed. Arena layouts typically require a lot of walking and climbing steep stairs, so you need an ensemble you can actually move in. “The perfect courtside outfit is really whatever you feel comfortable with,” Woods says, noting that you never know when your competitive spirit might take over. “I love something that you can jump around in if you need.”

Make A Statement With Your Outerwear

For Woods, a stylish coat is an instant confidence booster. “I always feel like a boss in a blazer and good tailoring,” she says. “I love outerwear — a good coat, a good trench — and accessories.” Plus, it handles a very practical problem: “It’s always so cold in there, and I’m always cold, so I love a good jacket.”

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Shop Like A Fashion Insider

Team merch isn’t the only way to show up with a winning look. While some fans started bedazzling bags or even screen-printing matching tees (hello, Taylor Swift), Woods prefers a highly curated approach.

“I haven’t been shopping too crazy, but I did go to my first sample sale, the Alaïa sample sale. It’s a very New York thing. I got some really good ready-to-wear pieces,” she says. The style star modeled one of her finds recently, too. “The outfit I wore to Forbes’ [30/50 Summit], I actually got at the sample sale.”

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Save The High-Drama Merch

Woods loves showing team spirit as much as the next fan, but she recommends pacing yourself when the season kicks off. An all-out fan look belongs in the postseason. “I don’t really go full orange and blue decked out until the playoffs,” she admits.

Instead, she’s treating the early months of the season as a trial run to fine-tune her game-day attire. “I would love to have a uniform and figure out my exact silhouette, but right now it’s just using an excuse to experiment and try different silhouettes.”

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Bench Your Good-Luck Pieces

Every fan has their rituals — like wearing a jersey or carrying a literal lucky charm. But according to Woods, you don’t have to break out the superstitions just yet. She, herself, is keeping her trusty orange Tux Clutch Mini out of rotation for the time being.

“The bag can never be replaced, but it’s definitely retired for now,” she says. “For me, superstitions don’t really come until the playoffs. We’re very fresh in the season for me to put the pressure on 80-something games.”

Rather than forcing anything, she’s open to letting more lucky pieces develop naturally as the games go on. “I don’t really have fashion superstitions this early in the season. They are developed months down the line,” she shares. “For me, it’s just about getting to wear my clothes. If I have something I’m excited to wear, I have an excuse.”

Make Room For The Aesthetic Fans

Whether someone is a lifelong season-ticket holder or a bandwagon fan who jumped on board because the outfits were cute, Woods believes everyone deserves a seat at the table.

“I love it. The more the merrier,” she says. “I’m not here to tell someone they can’t be a fan of something, because all it takes is one game to become a fan. I don’t have ownership of the fandom. Any support is good support. People should be allowed to do whatever they want.”

At the end of the day, the arena is just another runway, and she’s here for the creativity. “New York is full of so many different characters, and there’s something fun and exciting every time,” Woods says. “There are always fun videos of people’s outfits, or even the phone accessories people would make.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.