Your favorite trendsetters are gearing up for battle. If they’re not rocking military jackets, they’re channeling glam warrior princesses thanks to the latest trend dominating the front lines: chainmail.

This isn’t the literal armor worn by Joan of Arc (or nearly every character in Game of Thrones). Instead, today's high-fashion, high-shine iteration pulls straight from the early 2000s party-girl blueprint — specifically when Paris Hilton made a silver halter mini by Julien Macdonald infinitely iconic.

Now, over two decades later, the fabric is staging a comeback, arriving just in time for the holiday season. Nearly every It girl from Kylie Jenner to Margot Robbie has already embraced the glitzy material this year, making a strong case for adding a metallic piece to your rotation. The liquid mesh is perfect for upgrading your festive ‘fits, especially for anyone looking to step away from predictable party sequins.

The best part? The trend is surprisingly easy to style down. The fashion crowd is already giving it a casual-cool makeover, pairing slinky tops and skirts with everyday jeans, tanks, and basic tees.

More Is More

If subtlety isn’t on your holiday mood board, take a cue from Jenner’s playbook. Days after her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut — where she wore the Fantasy Bra, no less — she landed another modeling gig. Starring in Stella McCartney’s Winter 2026 campaign, the media mogul fully endorsed doubling down on chainmail. As if her silver halter metal mesh top wasn’t enough of a sparkly moment, she added a matching bag.

Her sister Kim Kardashian apparently shares the obsession. To celebrate her 46th birthday, the SKIMS founder wore not one, but two archival Paco Rabanne metal mesh mini caftans. One came in olive green and the other in a deep raspberry, featuring a plunging V-neckline draped in dazzling gem-encrusted trimming. Styled by Law Roach, each 1995 couture look was paired with a matching bejeweled headpiece.

Clearly, for the KarJenners, there's no such thing as too much shine when it comes to the liquid mesh.

Dressing It Way Down

You don’t have to save the shiny stuff for black-tie galas or high-fashion photo shoots. Hailey Bieber has been wearing the style in recent weeks with her usual off-duty vibe. First, she stepped out in a metallic apple green chainmail camisole top. Then, for the WYouth launch party, she turned heads by slipping into a multicolored Chanel chainmail jacket with an embellished hem. But rather than lean into the outerwear’s OTT potential, she went completely shirtless underneath, fastening just a single button to show off some skin and paired it with straight-leg jeans. It doesn’t get more chill than that.

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Bieber isn’t the only one in on the high-low styling trick. Robbie wore the same Chanel jacket after this year’s Met Gala, pairing it with jeans and a white tank to give her minimalist uniform a luminous upgrade.

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Olivia Wilde had a similar idea with the same statement jacket, but swapped out the jeans for a white tank and a sleek pencil skirt.

A Fashion Call To Arms

If you’re tired of buying statement clothes that you only wear once before burying them in your closet, chainmail is a safe bet. This trend is poised to have a major shelf life long beyond December.

So go ahead and buy the glitziest chainmail top for your upcoming holiday party. Wear it with a chic skirt, heels, and bold makeup for a night out, then wear it with jeans to run errands the morning after. More of a skirt girl? Grab a colorful metal mesh skirt and dress it down with an oversized graphic tee. Or, if you’re still not convinced, just grab a slouchy chainmail shoulder bag — it’s the easiest way to look like you tried without actually trying.