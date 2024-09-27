She’s everywhere, she’s so Julia Fox. The 34-year-old graced the latest cover of satirical fashion and culture magazine Flaunt for Issue 194, looking every bit the internet’s style muse. Fox, who never shies away from an unconventional fashion statement, took her latest shoot to new heights with the choice attire.

The bestselling Down the Drain author was lensed wearing a dramatic floor-length maxi skirt, which is definitely a change of pace for someone who rarely likes to wear pants. Instead, she switched it up and went for a barely there micro mini top.

Julia’s Micro Mini Belted Top

Fox wore an all-black, head-to-toe look for her statuesque cover shot. Even though it looked like she was posing in front of some sort of ethereal heaven, it was hard to pay attention to anything other than her itty-bitty belted top. The Alexander Wang piece in question barely covered her nipples, let alone her breasts — but the OMGFashun! host is known for her jarring sartorial choices, so this look felt totally aligned.

Her Balmain maxi skirt, which actually provided a ton of coverage, exaggerated her hips while hugging her waistline at the same time. In turn, it created a pretty dramatic hourglass silhouette.

Fox’s hair — also dramatic — looked like it was styled after an 18th century monarch. It featured tightly wound curls pinned up close to her head.

Long Hair, Don’t Care

In a BTS moment captured by her hairstylist John Novotny, Fox was seen working her angles in a completely different hairstyle. In this shot, the Uncut Gems actor didn’t even bother wearing a top and instead just covered her nipples with her long blond hair.

In this outfit, she rocked a see-through, chain-link white skirt by Rabanne and a silver headpiece by Laruicci.

Though Fox came pretty close to freeing the nipple in her micro mini belt bra and her blond hair-covered top, she actually did end up baring it all in a third shoot image. She wore a totally sheer blouse by Fendi tucked into nothing but a pair of see-through tights. See, even Fox, who likes to play by her own rules when it comes to fashion, sometimes dabbles in the season’s most popular trends.