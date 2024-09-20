Each international leg of fashion month serves up a different sartorial cuisine. Thus far this season, New York spotlighted both contemporary designers and the city itself, while London Fashion Week put its rebellious style attitudes front and center. Though Milan Fashion Week isn’t over yet, the buzz has surrounded heritage brands (e.g. Prada, Gucci, and Fendi). The one thing they all have in common? They’re all very, very nipply.

Milan’s focus on the nip was multifold. Several runways went the more common nip-baring route, aka under a sheer dress. While last year’s braless take came with a lot of exposed thongs, runways this year served slightly more coverage with exposed granny panties, as seen on the likes of Gucci and N°21 models.

Meanwhile, brands such as Moschino and Prada fully accentuated the body parts. Apart from sending actual braless models in sheer looks down the runway, Prada, for instance, also debuted a bandeau bra with strategically placed buttons atop her bits.

Ahead, the nippliest Milan Fashion Week runway moments so far.

Alberta Ferretti

Chiffon in loud pops of color billowed down the Alberta Ferretti runways. The sea of ruffly, aqueous pieces is another step forward in the return of the ’70s band girl aesthetic, aka the Chloé girl comeback, which is poised to take over the following seasons.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Gucci

At Gucci, models rocked intricate lace dresses that were completely sheer. Case in point: this intricate lace number with cutouts. While the label’s infamous G-string has been trending in recent years, this collection was all about granny underwear.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fendi

Fendi highlighted two of fashion’s biggest (and most controversial) erogenous zones — nips and toes — in one decadent number. The 1920s-inspired number featured ornate beading against diaphanous black fabric. The footwear was equally sheer and body-part flaunting. Fendi was all sorts of risqué this season.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prada

Prada has no issues baring nip — a few models on the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway did, in fact. So when a model sashayed down the catwalk in nothing but a bandeau bra with faux pockets lined with two buttons covering the top of her body, best believe it was intentionally made to mimic nips.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Etro

Opulent patterns in various fabrications lined Etro’s Spring/Summer 2025 collections. Some even combined multiple materials in various colors. Behold a see-through orange number with a leafy pattern topped with a chunky navy blue-and-white sweater tied around the waist.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

N°21

N°21 was straightforward about its nip-baring ways — under a completely diaphanous dress. The runways doubled down on the risqué trends and paired the braless choice with visible underwear (granny panties).

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vivetta

In a sea of sleepwear-inspired pieces (one top was literally made to look like a pillow), a few outfits also seemed to fit the bed-ready bill — at least in terms of undress. One model wore a buttery yellow long-sleeve button-down with a lace-trim collar. The sheer piece looked like it could’ve been a pajama. The fact that the model ditched pants altogether sealed the ready-for-shut-eye aesthetic.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sportmax

The only opaque piece in this Sportmax look? The model’s sunglasses. Her dress, even with its embossed tactile pattern, was completely, nip-baringly see-through.