Despite being name-checked in one of the biggest hits of the year (Charli XCX’s “360,” for those not in the know), 2024 has been a pretty quiet year for Julia Fox. That is, until last night.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the Uncut Gems star attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Being the it girl and muse that she is, Fox’s appearance at the coveted style event should come as no surprise. What might come as a shock, though, is the seriously revealing sheer dress she wore that came with a head-turning free-the-nipple moment.

Julia’s Revealing Dress

To say Julia Fox has made a few headline-worthy sartorial statements in her day would be an understatement. From styling unconventional accessories like jockstraps and sneaker-bras to NSFW looks that leave little to the imagination, Fox consistently finds new ways to be the wildest dressed A-lister on the red carpet, and her most recent appearance at The Fashion Awards is no exception.

In true it girl fashion, the 34-year-old arrived to the star-studded affair donning a gorgeous floor-length gown that leaned into the sheer trend. The garment, designed by Dilara Findikoglu, consisted of a see-through base with a white lace detail down the middle for added coverage. The sleeveless Victorian-inspired number boasted a lacy high-neck silhouette that carried down to the straps, and featured a massive chest cutout that revealed her cleavage.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The barely there dress also featured a lacy sheer corseted bodice, and a white petticoat that hit right below the thighs. In a very anti-Victorian twist, the ensemble appeared to expose Fox’s nipples, though the actor didn’t seem to mind. In fact, they’re not the only body parts that were on display.

The Gown Featured A Butt-Baring Back

If you thought the front of the dress was revealing, wait until you see it from the behind. Aside from a white lace-up detail down the middle, the back of the garment mainly consisted of the same translucent material as the front. Because of this, the Down The Drain author’s rump was totally visible — but don’t worry, she fully embraced it.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

As Fox posed with Findikoglu on the carpet, she didn’t shy away from flaunting her butt for the cameras.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Once again, Julia Fox and her daring fashion choices stole the show. And considering the event was also attended by the likes of Rihanna and Pamela Anderson, that’s saying something.