2024 was rife with unexpected fashion trends (think: granny panties and assless chaps). There was one trend, however, that was so far off everyone’s bingo cards: butt cleavage. Like the pantless revolution, fashion girls have Kendall Jenner to thank for this one. Since she donned a derrière-plunging gown at the 2024 Met Gala, other daring darlings, like Katy Perry and Zendaya, have taken to the bold in the following months.

It was only a matter of time, therefore, before fashion’s biggest provocateur would embrace the style and further the booty-baring agenda in not one, but two rump-forward looks.

Julia’s Daring Chainmail Gown

Over the weekend, the Down the Drain author attended the opening of Yayoi Kusama’s exhibit at Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria. Expertly matching the affair’s locale, Fox wore a look that could rival the artwork around her.

Designed by Catholic Guilt to resemble chainmail dresses, Fox wore a dress crafted from “hundreds of thousands of jump rings” woven by hand for 700 hours. Per the designer, the circles were a nod to Kusama’s famed polka dots and her “Chandelier of Grief.”

With skinny straps and a fitted silhouette, the floor-length number was so cohesively created that it almost resembled a crocheted dress. Styled by Briana Andalore, it featured a smattering of 3D embossed circles.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The back was the real scene stealer. Open like a corset, chains kept the piece in place (instead of a lace-up design). It was a massive cutout past the back, however, that flaunted Fox’s crack.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a coordinated look, she wore a headband and a bag also woven using the same chainmail technique.

Her Other Booty-Forward Dress

A week prior, the Uncut Gems star was similarly bum-forward as she attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Seemingly inspired by bygone eras, her entire corseted gown looked like the underpinnings of women from centuries past.

The sauciness, however, was all modern. Not only did her corset’s lace-up opening slide way past her knees (showing the slightest sliver of cleavage), her dress was also utterly diaphanous, fully flaunting her entire butt.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She’s an icon.