Julia Fox is a patron of the arts. If you’ll recall, she began her career in entertainment, starring in indie films such as Uncut Gems. She then became one of fashion’s most exciting players, empowering up-and-coming designers by wearing them in her headline-making ‘fits and championing their creative endeavors on the E! reality TV competition series OMG Fashun. When she’s not focused on changing the contours of the fashion and film industries, she also supports dance — particularly ballet.

Fox co-chaired the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 8, alongside the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker. The 13th annual fête premiered Foreseeable Future, the new original ballet by choreographer Jamar Roberts, with costumes designed by Iris Van Herpen. Fittingly, the co-chairs represented the fantastical designer on the gala’s red carpet, including Fox, whose look was truly jaw-dropping.

Julia’s Sculptural Masterpiece

Fox pulled from Van Herpen’s archives and decided on a gown from the Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture collection. As is typical for the designer, the dress was a meticulously crafted sculptural number made out of tiny pieces of black-trimmed fabric circles, layered one atop another to create an intricate scale-like effect. The ankle-length piece featured pointy sleeves that resembled small wings.

Apart from the wings and lower skirt details that jutted out, the piece clung to the body and featured several panels that were utterly see-through, including the cutouts on her legs, waist, and décolletage.

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

It Had A Cheeky Surprise

Apart from the cleavage-baring detail, the dress had a second risqué element. When she turned around, Fox revealed that the dress had even more cutouts on the back, including around her buttocks. The detail allowed her to show off her butt cheeks and lean into her signature spicy sensibilities.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Updo

To add a pop of color to the otherwise black-and-white ensemble, Fox accessorized with yellow pumps by Loewe. For her beauty look, she reached for a different color palette: purples.

She tied her hair in a sleek updo with a bun dyed various shades of violet. From afar, it looked like she had a huge orchid atop her head. For a coordinated moment, she swiped lavender shadow across her eyelids and kept everything else skin-matching.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This look belongs in a museum.