This year’s Cannes festival is seeing a whole slew of gorgeous ‘fits — some spicier than others, like Sydney Sweeney’s exposed bra dress and Gigi Hadid’s skin-tight number. But when it comes to spice, no one comes close to Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems star stays pushing fashion boundaries, so her risqué looks are not only expected, they’re highly-anticipated. (I, for one, always look forward to her ever-shocking outfits.) On Sunday, at The Art of Elysium Paradis 25th Anniversary event, she delivered yet another iconic fashion-forward number that proves she is utterly fearless.

To attend the bash, Fox donned an utterly clear nippled breast plate that looked like it was made out of glass. Underneath, gold painted nipples were visible. Thin, clear straps that laced across her back and neck held together the sculptural Cameron Hancock top.

Matching her top — a work of art in itself — was an impressively structured, two-tired voluminous white skirt by Sang Studio, complete with a bubble detail and massive, trailing train.

Fox merchandised the daring look with a lot of diamonds — on her wrists, fingers, ears, and neck. To tie together the ensemble, Fox styled her hair into an updo and donned a severe cat eye (a Fox signature) and a brick red, glossy lip.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She was every bit the belle of the ball.