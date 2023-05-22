On Sunday, May 21, Sydney Sweeney stepped out in Cannes, France with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, and all eyes were on the Euphoria star who turned heads with her latest silky number.

As per the Daily Mail, the actor was photographed leaving the Hotel Martinez alongside Davino while on her way to the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a white low-cut silk dress and an exposed light blue bra — which she complimented with white open-toe high heels.

Sweeney’s latest look arrives just days after her show-stopping appearance at the screening of her new HBO film Reality, in which she plays an intelligence specialist who leaked top secret info. Styled by Molly Dickson for the New York City event on Tuesday, May 16, the actor wore a see-through look from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 haute couture collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

As mentioned, Sweeney was spotted in Cannes with her longtime restauranteur beau Davino, who she reportedly first began dating back in 2018. Four years later, in March 2022, Davino and The White Lotus star got engaged. However, earlier this year, the pair’s relationship was called into question after rumors of a romance between Sweeney and her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, began to circulate online.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Sweeney chose not to wear her diamond engagement ring (which she has previously been seen wearing) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, their latest sighting appears to suggest the pair are still going strong.