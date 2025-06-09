Julia Fox Just Co-Signed This “Cheugy” Style Beloved By Kylie Jenner & EmRata

Julia Fox is always ahead of the style curve. She either adopts trends early (the more controversial, the better) or kickstarts them (see: her period-stained undies that, in this fashion girl’s humble opinion, should catch on). Last weekend, however, Fox didn’t look to the future; she time-jumped to the past — specifically, 2012.

During the first half of the 2010s, several styles were embraced by millennials. One such ubiquitous trend was the high-low hemline. For a while, not a skirt was straight... until the fad eventually landed in cheugy purgatory, thanks to Gen Zers.

But a Millennial Style Reckoning™ is at hand, it seems. Alongside the return of skinny jeans, peplums, and peep-toe heels, the asymmetrical hemline is also making a comeback. And Fox cosigning the trend at the Tribeca Film Festival is all the proof you need.

Julia’s Slinky Dress

If you’ll recall, before Fox became a fashion darling, she first broke into the scene as an actor (Uncut Gems). This past year, she’s returned to her first love. Enter: The Trainer, her 2024 dark comedy with Paris Hilton, Lenny Kravitz, and Bella Thorne, which screened at New York’s famed cinema festival on Saturday, June 7. Predictably, Fox showed out to the event in a chic nostalgic look.

The Down the Drain author slipped into a slinky white dress that, on first glance, looked like your run-of-the-mill cotton slip. Though the top half was simple, the bottom brought the drama.

It featured pads on the hips for an exaggerated hourglass silhouette and a leg-flaunting high-low hem that began mid-thigh and dipped down to her ankles. Fox completed the look with a headscarf wrapped around her neck, Old Hollywood-style.

Peep Her Naked Shoes

Ever the fashion provocateur, Fox paired her cheugy dress with a second controversial trend: naked shoes. Her choice was a pair of pointed-toe ivory pumps made with see-through mesh.

It Has A Growing A-List Fanbase

Fox isn’t the only style star who’s been feeling nostalgic for the high-low cut. Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kylie Jenner have all rocked the silhouette recently, signaling an inevitable return to the hemline of yore. Ratajkowski went the more traditional route with a frilly LBD, Bieber wore hers as a boxer briefs-skirt hybrid, while Jenner incorporated the silhouette with a trench coat.

Millennials, we’re officially cool again.