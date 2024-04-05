Per her TikTok-viral soundbite, Julia Fox famously dresses for “the vibes.” Thus far, those have included: coquettecore, Dianacore, and bridecore — all packaged in her daring sartorial ethos.

Sometimes, however, Fox’s head-turning looks also serve as subtle commentaries. As the host of E! new design competition OMG Fashun, Fox has been turning out for the press tour, wearing looks befitting of her new role as fashion vanguard. One such thought-provoking outfit is her latest.

On Thursday, April 4, Fox took her dressing a step further by nodding to beauty rituals via her no-pants look.

Julia’s Beauty Tools Outfit

Blazers typically mean business. And to attend her show’s press day in NYC, Fox wore the serious suiting piece. Unlike your typical nondescript, office-appropriate suits, however, hers was utterly kitsch. The blazer was blanketed in beauty tools you can buy at any Ulta. Think: silver cuticle nippers, nail clippers, hair clips, and scissors.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The rest of her ensemble was even less corporate, if you can imagine. Instead of wearing trousers or a pencil skirt — the usual suiting suspects — she wore a pair of similarly embellished underwear. The black briefs were affixed with more beauty paraphernalia, including hair clips and a razor, in the shape of a cross.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox served as a walking reminder of just how beleaguered the grooming process is. Even when she forgets to wear pants, she never forgets her messaging.

Her Weirdest Accessory To Date

In the last two years since she catapulted into the fashion limelight, Fox has worn countless peculiar, avant garde accessories. Her latest footwear, however, takes the cake as her weirdest (in the most affectionate way).

She wore high-heel mules affixed with long blonde extensions that expertly matched her blonde ’do. Like her hair, her shoes were likewise styled with silver salon clips, albeit haphazardly.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Makeup

Leaning into the theme of beautification, Fox channeled doll vibes with her makeup. (Because, really, what personifies beauty standards more than that?) She drew an exaggerated line across her powder blue lids and kept the rest of her face bare, save for overlined pink lips.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One thing about Julia Fox: she dedicates herself to the look.