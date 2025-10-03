When it comes to style, no one embodies the term “provocateur” quite like Julia Fox. Nearly every outfit she wears deserves the tag, whether it’s risqué and body-forward, features an unexpected detail (horsetail skirt, anyone?), or downright subversive. It makes sense, therefore, that she would one day end up as an endorser of a brand that embraces the same fearless ethos. Enter: Agent Provocateur.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, Fox announced her latest partnership with the intimates label via a spicy campaign, of course. Photographed by Greg Williams, she modeled the Fall/Winter 2025 lingerie collection, including several sheer co-ords that were spicy and positively decadent.

Julia’s See-Through White Set

While Hollywood’s exposed-bra trend has seen A-listers flaunting undergarments in block colors and underrated fabrics, Fox’s campaign featured opulent co-ords. In one layout, she wore a white set that looked more like a suggestion of underwear. Take her bra, which resembled a “skeleton” of a brassiere. Instead of being fully lined, it featured flimsy flaps of sheer lace as nipple covers with cutouts on each side of her breasts, framed by opaque straps.

Similarly, she wore panties with a panel of the same lace fabric and a cutout detail on top.

Agent Provocateur

She completed the look with a lace garter belt and a harness with a mock neck and diamond-patterned straps around the torso.

More Undies, Right This Way

In other photographs, Fox modeled a slew of boudoir-worthy looks. In one, she wore a sheer hot pink set — replete with a brassiere, garter belt, thong, and garters — lined with beaded black lace floral trims for a decadent contrast. Even the matching mesh kimono featured the same embroidered accent.

Agent Provocateur

From sheer bras, the Uncut Gems star also rocked a sheer black bodysuit with a teeny-tiny G-string. To give it the couture treatment, she layered the booty-baring piece with a bejeweled chain harness. She further accessorized with gloves, sheer tights fastened onto the garter belt, and pointed-toe pumps.

Agent Provocateur

Speaking about the collection, Fox said in a press release,“The brand has a legacy of celebrating and empowering women and their bodies, and when I shot this collection, I felt it immediately,” adding that it also made her feel “strong” and “totally in control.”

She’s a provocateur alright.