Julia Fox is a fashion vanguard. With an affinity for controversial ensembles, she’s rocked countless headline-making ‘fits — but none as wild as when she rocked pants with butt cut-outs during New York Fashion Week. You know, the pair with the faux horsetail.

On Wednesday, the Uncut Gems star recreated one key element of the look, wearing yet another another cheeky number. This time, she combined the spicy trend with Y2K’s favorite styling trick: the exposed thong.

To attend the LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue Runway Icons soirée, Fox wore an all-over sequin dress with dramatic, architectural details. It looked like the usual type of eccentric, avant-garde item Fox would gravitate towards.

The sleeveless, floor-length crimson number — a creation by Samuel Lewis — included a mock neck top with a straight, column skirt that dropped languidly. Bringing back a now-defunct 2010s trend, it featured an inflated peplum tier that wrapped around Fox’s waist. The voluminous layer offered a playful take on the pillow accessory trend that’s been thriving in recent months.

In the back, the sequin-covered peplum detail climbed up her back to finish in two points behind Fox’s ears. The detail, combined with her red-rimed eyes and vampy lips, looked positively devilish.

The most interesting part of her look, however, only cam when Fox turned around, revealing a booty-baring detail. While she was enveloped in swaths of fabric, there was a lone cut-out on her butt, exposing both cheeks. Fox took advantage of the hole, rocking latex thong undies, also in a cherry red hue.

For reference, here’s her older booty-baring look.

Looks like Fox officially has a signature.