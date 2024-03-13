E!’s upcoming design show OMG Fashun will put host Julia Fox on the hunt for the world’s most boundary-breaking looks. But in real life, she’s been doing this for years. Ever the provocateur, Fox is consistently wearing high-risk outfits that elicit an “OMG” reaction. Thus far, her shocking ensembles have included horse tails, wedding dresses, and butt cut-outs — among many, many others.

On March 10, Fox attended an Oscars viewing party and added to that list — topped it, in fact. She leaned heavily into her fashion disruptor persona in a truly jaw-dropping black dress.

Julia’s Barely-There Bustier Dress

Fox watched the 2024 Academy Awards at a star-studded soirée attended by the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Neil Patrick Harris, and host Elton John. Not to be outshone, she brought her own star power to the event — and the look has everyone talking.

The Down the Drain author donned an LBD that was all sorts of interesting. Designed by Dsquared2, the bustier dress featured sheer paneling and a fringed skirt made of shiny black beads, which gave it tons of texture. Her torso, however, is where the magic happened. The design featured a half-corset, which hit just below her breasts, leaving her chest totally bare.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox’s only coverage came in the form of gilded nipple gems, which were attached to gold chain straps. Each one featured a black stone in the middle and crystal-encrusted prongs — like two posh brooches from the 1980s.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox complemented her gilded breasts with more gold jewelry, including a lavish selection of chunky bangles and massive cross earrings. She further merchandised the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps.

Her Signature Cat Eye Is Back

While she’s been shying away from severe eye makeup lately, Fox recalled the chunky winged liner she was famous for when she first burst into the zeitgeist. Her dark, Swan Lake-esque eyeshadow contrasted magnificently with her newly-bleached gray-blonde hair.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

This is truly the most Julia Fox has ever Julia Foxed.