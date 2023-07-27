Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It goes without saying, but I’m going to say it: Julia Fox is always at the forefront of the fashion scene.
Sure, the Uncut Gems star reaches for the same go-to trends as the rest of fashion’s brightest (read: buzzy Barbiecore, Y2K-era butterflies, and denim-on-denim, among others), expertly wearing them with her signature eccentric spin. However, she also has no issues branching out from widely-adapted trends.
Ever the provocateur, Fox has no qualms about slipping into trends most would shy away from — those previously deemed “ugly.” The exposed thong look that dominated the early aughts has naysayers, sure, but Fox has a particular proclivity for it. She makes the whale tail feel so stylish and current. (Not to mention, hella spicy.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, she also enjoys rocking the peek-a-boo thong’s divisive cousin: pelvis-bearing low-rise jeans, another Y2K-born style.