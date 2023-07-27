It goes without saying, but I’m going to say it: Julia Fox is always at the forefront of the fashion scene.

Sure, the Uncut Gems star reaches for the same go-to trends as the rest of fashion’s brightest (read: buzzy Barbiecore, Y2K-era butterflies, and denim-on-denim, among others), expertly wearing them with her signature eccentric spin. However, she also has no issues branching out from widely-adapted trends.

Ever the provocateur, Fox has no qualms about slipping into trends most would shy away from — those previously deemed “ugly.” The exposed thong look that dominated the early aughts has naysayers, sure, but Fox has a particular proclivity for it. She makes the whale tail feel so stylish and current. (Not to mention, hella spicy.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, she also enjoys rocking the peek-a-boo thong’s divisive cousin: pelvis-bearing low-rise jeans, another Y2K-born style.

Though Fox dons controversial ensembles so well, she also enjoys going the kitsch route. Animal-shaped bags were indeed trending during fashion season, but they have been scoffed at in the past. (Even Carrie Bradshaw previously found it horrifying until decades later.) Fox, however, styled her animal-inspired accessory with her famed edgy-cool aesthetic.

From ’80s-style outerwear to exposed thongs, here are the “ugly” trends Fox made cool.

Butt Cut-Outs Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox has donned all sorts of gaping holes on her ‘fits, but none spicier (or “uglier”) than butt cut-outs. In a red-hot, all-over sequined number, she looked phenomenal.

Super Low-Rise Jeans Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In the early aughts, fashionistas the world over had jeans falling dangerously low. Fox has taken to the divisive trend in the past year or so and even went full Project Runway on her own denim pair to achieve the look. (She created an entire ‘fit out of the project.) Uncut hems? Never.

Exposed Thongs Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Another of Fox’s favorite Y2K-era styles is the visible thong. She’s rocked the look several ways, including the more demure built-in whale tail, as well as this textured ensemble with a peek-a-boo G-string.

Kitschy Animal Accessories Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Don’t be swayed by the kitsch factor: animal-shaped handbags are making a comeback. Exhibit A. Fox took her cute puppy-shaped accessory — with a fluffy tail to boot — into edgy territory with an all-leather ensemble.

No-Pants Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall Jenner has proven, time and again, that pants can (and sometimes should be) ditched. Fox took a page out of Jenner’s pantsless playbook in a high-low button-down and nothing else. With her all-black accessories, she looked ready to take on the day.

Over-The-Knee Fur Boots Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images When Flo Rida sang the line “boots with the fur,” he probably never imagined this ginormous, avant-garde pair. Sure, Fox took it to the oversize extreme, but it worked.

’80s-Style Boxy Shoulders Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Massive shoulder pads, which dominated the ’80s, have been relegated to the back of closets in the past few decades. But they’re coming back in style. And if several ‘fits sashaying down the Fall 2023 runways of Paris Fashion Week aren’t convincing enough, maybe this punk-grunge ‘fit Fox wore will do the trick.