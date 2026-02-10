Keeping up with the fashion calendar isn’t for the faint of heart. The succession of fashion weeks — couture, men’s, and women’s — is difficult to track, even for those working in the industry. But you can always count on Julia Fox to double as the town crier for New York Fashion Week’s arrival.

The Uncut Gems star is the unofficial queen of NYFW because she always brings her adventurous, fashion-vanguard ethos to the shows, often wearing spicy looks seasons before they become trends. Butt cutouts, breastplates, and sheer pieces that free the nip are just some of the styles on the list. So when she starts stepping out in her most daring ensembles — as she did on Monday, Feb. 9 — it can only mean one thing: NYFW is finally here.

Julia’s Lingerie-Forward ‘Fit

A couple of days ahead of the official calendar, Marc Jacobs mounted his 2026 show. Naturally, it girls all flocked to the Park Avenue Armory, including Fox, who proved that the now-ubiquitous exposed-undies trend can still feel fresh.

Serving the unexpected combo of risqué coquettecore, the Down the Drain author wore a ribbed lilac tank top layered under a semi-conical metallic purple bralette.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no longer unusual for celebs to layer their lingerie over their tops. Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, and other style stars love layering corsetry over their ensembles. Fox, however, took the concept a step further by doing the same for her bottoms. Instead of pants, she wore nothing but sheer lavender tights and pink low-rise panties worn over her hosiery. It was a cheeky, literal take on underwear-as-outerwear.

For a more practical topper, she wore a fuzzy cream coat to keep her warm, flanked by lace-up platform boots in a similar ivory hue. Fox completed her look with a kitschy heart-shaped minaudière covered in frilly ruffles, evocative of grandma’s pillows.

Her Doll-Esque ’Do

Fox’s beauty look cemented her doll-inspired vision for the night. Just look at her hair, which was styled in exaggerated Goldilocks curls. As for her makeup, she went with her signature severe eye makeup, but instead of a black smoky eye, she used shades of violet, which popped against her bleached brows.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

We’re so back.