After an entire week of seeing impeccably dressed people zooming past New York streets, their heels clacking in and out of Ubers, subways, and buses, New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season is officially over. That said, there were runway looks and viral moments that will stay with us forever — or at least, until the next cycle.

Fashion group chats were blowing up with all the Love Island sightings. The cast reunited in front rows and exclusive after-parties, dominating nearly every viral show. Some of them, like Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa, even walked runways.

Speaking of muses, a few of fashion’s most celebrated darlings also made their catwalk appearances this season. Kendall Jenner, for example, walked Khaite, while Emily Ratajkowski walked Tory Burch.

Off the runways, celebs continued to be patrons of the industry, populating front rows and parties. Chris Briney, for example, of The Summer I Turned Pretty fame, was seated front and center at some shows, hinting that the fashion industry is likely Team Conrad.

As for the clothes, well, those also infiltrated conversations and social media feeds, between Alice + Olivia’s 20-foot dress to the memed dolls at Vettese. Ahead, 11 of the buzziest moments from New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Hot New Bombshells Entered NYFW

Kohl Murdock for Moment Dept

NYFW imported new muses straight from the Love Island USA villa. Seemingly every show (and party) had LIUSA representation from both Seasons 6 and 7, either in the front row or on the runway. Amaya Espinal, for example, who won the recent leg, sat front row at Cynthia Rowley and Collina Strada, among others, while Iris Kendall was spotted at Luar and Bronx and Banco.

The most talked about, however, was when Olandria made her NYFW runway debut at Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, while her beau, Nic Vansteenberghe, proudly documented the moment in the audience.

The Supers Walked

Hannah Tveite Dan Lecca 1 / 2

Fashion attendees were keen on supermodel sightings on the runway. Thankfully, Khaite and Tory Burch delivered, with Jenner and Ratajkowski walking their respective runways — the only shows either of them walked.

Vivian Wilson Made A Splash

Jenn Xu

One of the models that caused a stir this season was Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter. After fronting the cover of The Cut’s September issue, she went on to model for not one, not two, but three shows this season, including Alexis Bittar, Prabal Gurung, and Dauphinette.

Vettese’s Matching Dolls

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

You’ve likely heard of Labubus dressing like their owners (hello, Naomi Osaka). But have you heard of matching your dolls? At Vettese, a label founded by Kari Vettese in 2022, designs that alluded to shipwrecks strutted down the runway. (Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” blasted as the designer made her final bow.) But the most memed moments from the show were thanks to three models sashaying down the runways toting dolls wearing matching looks — from one in a suit to one in a bra as a top. It’s peak dollcore.

Collina Strada’s “Hair Caps”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Beauty girls, meanwhile, were obsessed with the “hair hats” at Collina Strada, crafted by hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz. Even beauty editors who peeked backstage tried on the baseball caps and beanies crocheted with hair extensions.

Apart from the hair, Collina Strada also debuted its first-ever jewelry collab on the runway, in partnership with Awe Inspired. The 16-piece collection is filled with hedgehog-shaped jewels, bedazzled thorn sculptures, and lollipop-inspired rings, but with a grown-up twist.

The Venues Continued To Slay

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While everyone whines about moving from one New York neighborhood (sometimes borough) to another just to catch the next show, deep down, attendees know the venues are always worth the trip. This season, for example, Cynthia Rowley did their show in a park, overlooking the water, while Grace Ling took over the former Williamsburg Savings Bank. Kim Shui, meanwhile, gave New Yorkers the tourist experience, taking them to the 102nd floor of the One World Observatory. Honestly, NYFW is the best way to experience the city. Hands down.

Prabal Gurung Took Us To Church

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prabal Gurung mounted his show in an old church, at St. Bartholomew’s in Manhattan. Fittingly, as models made their way down the aisles in flowy romantic numbers and watercolor dresses, Gurung commissioned pianist Chloe Flower and an angelic choir to sing the likes of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” It was the nearest one could get to fashion being a religious experience.

Dakota Fanning Launched A Madewell Collab

Madewell

During NYFW, Dakota Fanning launched her limited-edition capsule with Madewell and threw an intimate bash to celebrate. The collection is small — only two pieces — but worth every bit of being included in your fall staples: the Dakota for Madewell Longline Straight Jean ($178) and the Dakota Perfect Crewneck ($75).

A Two-Story-Tall Dress At Alice + Olivia

BFA/JOE SCHILDHORN AND JASON LOWRIE

Guests at Alice + Olivia’s S/S 2026 presentation, held at New York City’s historic Hall of Records, walked through a hallway of floral fabric before promptly realizing it was the skirt train of a 20-foot dress, with a model plopped on the second floor. It was the label’s interpretation of the Statue of Liberty, if she wore a dress lined with butterflies and roses.

Valentino Reopened Studio54

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The parties this season were top-tier, and everyone stayed out ’til the wee hours to attend the best of them. NYLON Nights, for example, drew its usual It girl crowd, while Ralph Lauren co-hosted a party with Usher, the face of the Ralph’s Club New York fragrance, who took to the stage to perform to an excited audience.

The most iconic party this season, however, has to be Valentino Beauty’s. For just one night, the Italian label reopened the doors of Studio 54 to celebrate the debut of its limited-edition Rendez-Vous Ivory Collection. Naturally, it drew the industry’s brightest alongside the legendary venue’s old patrons, including Cher.

The Summer Chris Briney Sat Front Row

COS

The Summer I Turned Pretty has a chokehold on everyone — even the fashion industry. Proof? Chris Briney sitting front row at some of the hardest shows to get into, including Calvin Klein and COS.

Apart from Briney, the front rows this season were especially stacked. Lily Collins and BTS’ Jungkook also attended Calvin Klein, and Olivia Wilde showed up for Michael Kors. Meanwhile, Christian Siriano’s front row was especially jaw-dropping, with Adam Lambert, Natasha Rothwell, Oprah, Gayle King, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lizzo, all seated beside each other, among other big names.