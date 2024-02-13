New York Fashion Week is highly anticipated for several reasons: forecasting trends, delighting in designers’ visions, and uniting with fellow style mavens, among others. This particular fashion girl, however, eagerly awaits NYFW for one key reason — and her name is Julia Fox.

Every season, Fox turns the NY-based event into her personal runway. And, oftentimes, her looks are just as interesting (if not more headline-making), than the catwalks she surveys. To be clear, she routinely alchemizes any outing into an opportunity to make a sartorial statement — whether that’s her book tour, a party, or a mundane errand, like refilling a gas task. But none of them come close to her NYFW repertoire.

Here are the best looks she’s worn so far.

Her Daring Cut-Out Dress

On Monday, the Uncut Gems alum attended LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2024 show. And though she was there as a guest and not a model, her look got everyone buzzing. Fox wore a fitted black dress that was approximately 80 percent cut-outs. Massive holes were stacked one atop the other, from the dress’ maxi hemline to right under her breasts.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Not one to shy away from buzzy aesthetics, Fox offered her own interpretation of the viral “mob wife” aesthetic by topping it off with an ivory faux fur coat. Playing on the icy color of her outerwear, Fox wore her brows bleached and her hair washed in shades of gray and lavender.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Her Take On The “Old Money” Look

Earlier that same day, Fox went the opposite sartorial route. Instead of “mob” inspirations, she recalled the “old money” aesthetic with a plethora of timeless luxury symbols. Think: a khaki trench coat — a favorite of the Kardashians/Jenners — and an Hermès Birkin, the epitome of wealth.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Keeping true to her out-of-pocket styling, Fox paired the “stealth wealth” symbols with unexpected items. Case in point: she wore a ribbed knit onesie under her trench and accessorized with furry boots.

Her Spicy Shakespeare Vibe

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Fox attended the Elena Velez Costume Ball by taking the classics route — classic literature, that is. Channeling Shakespearean daring Juliet Capulet, Fox donned a dusty lavender and taupe dress that featured a corset top with a ribbon lace-up detailing across the bodice.

Dubbed the “Shakespeare dress,” the gown was designed by a young sustainable brand called e.u.n.o.i.a.a. (Fox loves spotlighting up-and-coming talent.)

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Bridal White ’Fit

Channeling brides during NYFW has become somewhat of a habit for Fox and this season was no different. For her first NYFW Fall 2024 event, she donned a look both decidedly bridal and utterly risqué.

She wore nothing but a bodysuit — if you can call it that — with a neckline that plunged right down to her navel. Ditching bottoms altogether, her only form of “coverage” was the massive ribbon detail at her waist. She paired the swimsuit-adjacent piece with a massive coat with a train, white boots, and a sculptural hat.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you needed further evidence that this ’fit was intentionally wedding-coded, peep her heart-shaped pillow bag. The accessory looks like those which ring bearers carry down the aisle.

She’s the reigning queen of NYFW.