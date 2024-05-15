Julia Fox’s resume is jam-packed with impressive titles: actor, model, trendsetter, author (of a New York Times best-selling book, no less) — and, now, musician. ICYMI, on May 3, the multi-hyphenate released her debut single, “Down the Drain,” named after her 2023 memoir.

Although the catchy song is a slay in and of itself, Fox upped the ante by releasing an accompanying music video, which was chock-full of stellar costumes — and to celebrate, Fox hosted a release party where she wore a conversation-starting metallic silver look adorned with saucy, strategically-placed cutouts.

Julia’s Metallic Moment

On May 9, when Fox’s music video — her first ever — dropped online, the star took centerstage at a party in New York to perform the techno tune. She sang along to “Down the Drain” dressed in a sultry space age ensemble courtesy of NYC-based label SEKS, which aligned perfectly with her penchant for out-of-the-box designs.

Fox wore head-to-toe silver, starting with a particularly cutout-heavy bodice. Her bustier featured an under-bust cropped corset complete with a sword-like bandeau stretching far beyond her silhouette. The elongated blade made room for two cutouts — a standard sartorial occurrence for Fox whether she’s attending NYFW or simply enjoying a casual beach day.

Fox’s cutouts weren’t the only revealing addition to the final ‘fit. In lieu of bottoms, the Uncut Gems actor tapped into the no-pants trend by wearing cheeky high-waisted underwear embellished with silver studs.

And the monochrome metallics didn’t stop there: Fox accessorized the look with thigh-high platform boots, an oversize trench coat, and sleek gloves, all of which were also topped with the galactic-inspired sheen. The star chose to forego jewelry, opting instead for shimmery silver eye makeup.

Her Music Video Looks Were Just As Cool

If you thought her silver selections were applause-worthy, the costumes from the music video were a fashion show in itself. In one of the close-up shots, Fox is seen wearing a dramatic feathered hat coupled with a velvet bodysuit and thigh-high stockings, evocative of Pamela Anderson’s 1999 MTV VMAs look.

Then, less than 30 seconds later, Fox served another top-notch look that paid homage to her dominatrix past. She swapped her striking one-piece for a micro-mini denim dress with a corset bodice alongside black, semi-sheer hosiery. She rounded out the outfit with a mysterious eye mask and short leather gloves.

If you haven’t watched her music video yet, first of all, why not? Second, get on it ASAP — and enjoy the notable outfits that just keep on coming.