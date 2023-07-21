Summer 2023 is all about skin, as proven by the rising popularity of the most revealing of swimsuit styles: thong bottoms, cheeky cuts, and underboob cut-out styles. Julia Fox, the ultimate risqué dresser, definitely got the daring beachside memo.

On Monday, the Uncut Gems star took a trip to a New York beach and rocked a ‘fit that combining several of these spicy swim trends in one. Fox’s commuter look gave major streetwear vibes. Her choice of coverup was a pair of white drawstring pants, which she slung low over her one-piece suit, giving the illusion of hip cut-outs.

Like her monokini, her pants were super thin and totally sheer. She merchandised the look with a camo cap and expertly accessorized with earrings and layered necklaces. Her sunnies added a dose of 2000s flare, with an ombré berry tint and shield-inspired lenses.

It was her swimsuit, however, that stole the show. For a stylish dip/photo shoot, Fox stripped down to a one-piece that had all the spicy elements fashion girlies have been repping. The strapless style was utterly sheer and featured massive cut-outs across Fox’s entire torso. Being the risk-taker that she is, her onesie also featured a thong cut — a recent summer favorite.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

There are literally no conditions under which Fox will not serve.