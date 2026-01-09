Julia Fox loves to push the limits of fashion, from wearing a cone bra with a deconstructed business suit to baring her butt cheeks at a New York City Ballet gala. Given how the actor and model usually gets away with breaking boundaries, it’s no surprise that she pulls the same tricks when it comes to business.

On Jan. 8, Fox unveiled a cheeky new ad on Instagram for David Protein, where she confesses her sins and admits she’s lusting after David to a priest (who doesn’t realize she’s referring to a protein bar). Naturally, Fox isn’t dressed for church. Instead, she wore a provocative gown that would likely outrage the priest.

Julia’s Spicy Leather Gown

Fox’s look was made more for a Real Housewives confessional than a church one. She donned an intricate black leather gown, featuring pointed shoulder pads and a plunging neckline lined with small metallic embellishments. The collar led to a studded corset with sheer panels that showed some underboob, and a diamond-shaped navel cutout with see-through netting.

The bodice gave way to a long pencil skirt that featured webbed pelvic cutouts, leading to more studded panels down to her ankles.

Instagram / Julia Fox

She completed her look with a pair of matching pumps with complementary criss-cross lacing. Now this is an outfit worthy of worship.

Julia’s Love Of Leather

Leather and cutouts are becoming a go-to for Fox. In September, she leaned into the BDSM aesthetic even further at a British Vogue party, wearing a black leather gown that had an oversized choker with silver chain links connecting to a plunging lace-up corset. The dress featured piercings and cutouts, leading to a low-rise skirt with a center leg slit.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Fox also wore a brown shearling jacket with black leather cuffs and sheer tights. Her black pointed-toe flats, ankle charms, and piercing-lined shoulder bag added even more punk-rock edge, without sacrificing high fashion.