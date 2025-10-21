No red carpet is comlete without a daring sheer gown. At the Fashion Group International’s 41st Annual Night of Stars, Julia Fox was there to deliver. The actress has already made a name for herself in the fashion world by choosing eccentric (and more often than not, skin-baring) styles. On Oct. 20, she proved that she deserves her reputation as a fashion maven.

At the FGI Night of Stars, Fox joined stylist Law Roach to present designer Iris van Herpen with the organization’s Fashion Visionary Award. Fittingly, Fox chose a van Herpen gown to honor the groundbreaking artist, and the see-through masterpiece featured a thigh-high slit.

Julia’s Sculptural, Sheer Dress

Van Herpen’s 3D-style haute couture designs are frequently flaunted by fashion’s biggest names, including Bjrok and Sarah Jessica Parker. Of course, Fox is also a fan of the designer.

For the red carpet, she wore an ethereal dress, designed by van Herpen. The gown was completely sheer and decorated in gray, feather-like appliqués that covered its bodice, sleeves, and floor-length skirt. To complete the look, the actress added a nude bodysuit under the gown. She also sported a pair of silver open-toe heels.

Fox’s glam team made sure her makeup matched her otherwordly aesthetic, choosing bold feline-shaped eyeliner, a cool-toned lip, and pale skin.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia’s other Van Herpen Looks

As a long-time fan of the designer, it only made sense for Fox to present van Herpen with her award. A little over a week before the Night of Stars, the Him actress actually wore the designer to the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala on Oct. 8. But her love for the designer is nothing new.

At Paris Fashion Week in July 2022, Fox attended van Herpen’s haute couture show in an optical illusion gown from the collection. The dress was made of black and white strings that were intricately placed to create a trippy wave effect.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In September 2022, Fox wore another van Herpen design to New York Fashion Week. She sported a gothic gown, featuring a pleated black skirt, dramatic sleeves, and a sheer top with daring cutouts.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to style, Fox and van Herpen are birds of a feather.