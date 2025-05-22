Julia Fox Cut A Gaping Hole In Her T-Shirt To Flaunt Her Red Bra

If you’re a skincare brand that promotes everyday eroticism, there’s no better muse to tap than Julia Fox. On the fashion front, the Uncut Gems actor has the unique ability to bibbidy-bobbidy-boo even the most mundane items of clothing into spicy numbers. Oversized T-shirts? Knitted shorts? Office-friendly white button-downs? On her, they can easily make up the most risqué outfits.

So when Mienne, the new luxury body care brand “devoted to desire,” launched last week with everyday products meant to feel stimulating, they rightly got Fox to attend and model in the campaign. Naturally, she worked her styling magic and made some basics hella sensual.

Julia’s Cutout T-Shirt

Fox modeled some of the brand’s products in a video, which she shared on May 19. In one still, she wore an oversized white polo shirt, which had a massive gaping hole that ran the length of her torso. The strategic slit fully bared her sheer red bra and navel. Remember the scene in Mean Girls when Regina George rocks her newly snipped tank? This was a more extreme version of that.

She paired the look with satin cream underwear, sheer knee-high stockings, and pointed-toe pumps, and posed with the brand’s Body Serum ($75).

Another Undies-Forward ’Fit

The Down the Drain author slipped into a second lingerie-forward number, thanks to another strategic slit. She channeled corpcore (sort of) in a white button-down. Hers, however, was more negative space than shirt. Almost the entire front was cut off, save for the collar and the first button. It ended up looking more like a bolero with a back than anything else. It, too, bared her underwear: a white see-through lace bra and red panties, which she paired with equally crimson tights.

For even more touches of business attire, she wore black pointed-toe pumps (an office staple) and skinny glasses.

She Made A Style Statement

Days prior, at the launch, Fox made an even bigger statement when she rolled up to the New York event wearing an oversized T-shirt sans pants. While fashion’s provocateur is no stranger to the no-pants trend, it was her choice of underwear that shocked. She wore white lace panties that looked like they were soaked in period blood.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Outrageous as it may seem, period stains have long been taboo and a cause of shame among those who get them. With this ’fit, Fox single-handedly normalized the fashion “oops” into something regular — chic, even.

She’s one of a kind.