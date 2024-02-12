Since becoming a WAG this year, Taylor Swift has been a mainstay at Kansas City Chiefs games. Fans are now used to seeing the Grammy Award-winning singer cheering on boyfriend (and Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce from the crowd, often wearing something chic paired with red or team merch.

Naturally, she brought her fashion A-game to the most important sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl. On Feb. 11, Swift showed up to watch the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers — with BFFs Ice Spice and Blake Lively — in her sartorial best. And it might be her sauciest game-day look yet.

Taylor’s Risqué Super Bowl ’Fit

At Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the “Karma” singer arrived wearing a black corset top featuring a knit, see-through bodice, which showed off some underboob. The piece is by buzzy designer Dion Lee and costs $720.

Swift also brought along a red bomber jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews to show off her team spirit.

Getty Images/Michael Reaves / Staff

Going for a monochromatic look, she paired her top with matching black wide-leg jeans, complete with rhinestone-studded cut-outs on the thighs — a $695 pair by Area.

Her Custom Jewelry

Swift has nodded to Kelce with her jewelry before, especially at Chiefs games. Back in October, she wore one of her signature friendship bracelets with his number, 87, surrounded by hearts. The singer’s Super Bowl accessories, however, are decidedly more dazzling.

Getty Images/Ezra Shaw / Staff

Swift wore two pieces by designer Stephanie Gottlieb: a custom diamond and yellow gold “87” pendant necklace, and a rose gold Diamond Tennis Choker. Talk about a bougie way to show some team spirit.

More Football Looks

While her sartorial choices for the Super Bowl are saucier than normal, she’s still rocking a Chiefs jacket, a move she’s made multiple times before.

Getty Images/Jamie Squire / Staff

At the AFC Wild Cards Playoff game in January, she wore a custom puffer jacket by Kyle Juszczyk, a designer who’s since become a breakout designer for the NFL.

Getty Images/David Eulitt / Contributor

And back in October, at a game against the Denver Broncos, Swift wore an oversized red Chiefs coat with another black outfit.

