The 2025 WNBA season, which kicked off May 16, is officially off to a strong start, and sports superfans are already making predictions on who’ll be bagging this year’s trophy. What fashion girls are most excited for, however, are the tunnel walks. Caitlin Clark, who’s been hailed as one of the league’s most stylish, is just as thrilled to present the looks she’s been cooking up.

Clark cemented her status as a fashion icon when she pulled up to the 2024 Draft in head-to-toe Prada, making history as the first-ever basketball rookie to be dressed by the Italian label for any draft. Since then, the Indiana Fever phenom has been showing up to her games decked out in chic, designer ’fits, near-singlehandedly transforming the tunnel walk into buzzy, mini catwalks. (Velissa Vaughn, the PR maven-turned-WNBA fashion chronicler on @hertunnel, called it the “Caitlin Clark effect” in a previous interview with Bustle.)

Now that Clark’s on her second year in the W, she’s “excited” for her upcoming tunnel walks, prepping her looks with her stylist, Adri Zgirdea. Though Clark says she mostly leaves the wardrobe decisions up to her stylist, she’s enjoying exploring the parameters of her own style. “What’s been fun about the first year of being in the W, and then going into my second year, is now you find things that you like and you don’t like,” Clark tells Bustle. “You get to try different things.”

Though she has a growing list of brand partners (she recently collabed with State Farm, for example, on its With the Assist platform commercial), she’s keeping mum about which trends or labels she’ll be rocking this year. She does promise it’ll be good though, teasing, “You’ll have to wait and see what we got.” While we’re staying on the lookout, here’s a recap of Clark’s best looks from the league so far.

A Sheer Number

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

To attend the 2024 All-Star Weekend, Clark walked the red carpet in an oat-colored mini from Armani. The sheer dress featured a loose top that flaunted her bandeau bra and a fitted skirt. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Versace accessories (peep her bag and pumps, which both bore the label’s iconic Medusa logo).

The Canadian Tux Reimagined

Hailed “cheugy” by Gen Zers, the Canadian tuxedo has been embraced by some of fashion’s chicest (think: Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Blake Lively). Clark followed suit when she rocked denim-on-denim(-on-denim). In head-to-toe Prada, she wore a cropped jacket, bra, and high-waist jeans, which she accessorized with pumps, sunglasses, and a sleek black bag.

Her Bra-As-Top Look

Clark proved she’s well-versed on fashion’s biggest trends and can rock even its most daring ones. Exhibit A: her stretchy bra-forward wardrobe choice last August. To head to her game, she rocked a bandeau bra from A.L.C., an oversized satin tuxedo jacket from Golden Goose, and low-rise baggy jeans from Alice + Olivia blanketed in rhinestones.

Monochromatic Preppy Whites

Last June, Clark switched it up for her tunnel walk in a preppy number: a halter blazer dress with a teeny hemline from Veronica Beard. For a sleek, monochromatic look, she paired the number with more cream notes including Stuart Weitzman penny loafers and a cream handbag.

The Look That Started It All

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Fans knew Clark would be a fashion force to be reckoned with when she pulled up to the 2024 Draft in head-to-toe Prada, making history as the first-ever basketball rookie to be dressed by Prada for any draft. The look featured a satin skirt and jacket co-ords, slingbacks, and a Galleria mini. The pièce de résistance of her look, however, was her bedazzled rhinestone bra.