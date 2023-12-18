Celebrity Style

Julia Fox Wore Tighty Whities For A Dominatrix-Themed Party

She’s in her element.

Julia Fox wore exposed underwear as pants to a party in New York
Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Before her breakout role in Uncut Gems, her headline-making relationship with a certain rapper, and the release of her debut novel, Down the Drain, Julia Fox was a dominatrix named Valentina. And even now, 15 years later, she still pays homage to her roots through her penchant for boundary-breaking, NSFW fashion.

If there was ever an A-list affair for Fox to revive her dominatrix style sensibilities, it’s a PornHub party. And that’s exactly what she did.

Julia's Leather & Lingerie Look

Decked out in an assortment of saucy separates, Fox attended a soirée on Dec. 15 to celebrate the launch of “A11: The Agency Issue Powered by PornHub.” The dress code was luxe bondage, so, in true Fox fashion, she pulled out all the sartorial stops.

On top, she wore a cap-sleeved black leather vest, which looked to be cut from an oversized moto jacket, due to its high neck and eye-catching zippers. She kept the dominatrix vibes going with all-black accents, which included patent platform boots, a Balenciaga shoulder bag, and sheer tights layered under her statement bottoms (more on those ahead).

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Her Cheeky Tighty Whities

In keeping with the bedroom-ready theme of the occasion, the fashion muse ditched her pants for a pair of cut-up boxers from Homme Girls. The styling choice made this the latest on a long list of underwear-forward outfits Fox wore this year (I’m still not over her chainlink thong).

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

With the label’s logo printed along the elastic band, her white boxers-turned-briefs featured an ultra cheeky cut, which took her ‘fit to an even sultrier level. The entire ensemble was classic Fox.

She's No No-Pants Novice

Underwear as outerwear — specifically, from the men’s department — has been a mainstay in Fox’s street style for a minute. In fact, back in May, she was spotted pumping gas in a heather gray pair from Diesel.

Her summery take on the exposed undies trend gave less OOTN and more “I just rolled out of bed and grabbed the only thing I could find.” The laid-back feel continued, as she threw on a white T-shirt and a brown blazer, as well as fuzzy white pumps and a matching green handbag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

BRB, cutting up my boyfriend’s boxers.