Dua Lipa has been on the frontlines of the undies-forward style revolution since 2020, favoring thong-flaunting see-through dresses and Y2K-style whale tails. Over the weekend, however, the Barbie star found a new way to sport the pantsless, undies-only style when she wore a pair of tighty whities over sheer tights.

Dua’s Underwear-As-Pants ’Fit

On Monday, Lipa shared several BTS pics from a shoot, featuring a hella saucy ensemble. While contorting her body into a modelesque stretch, Lipa wore an outfit that was equally daring.

She was photographed in a white tank with a red and blue graphic print across the torso. The sleeveless top was completely sheer, intentionally exposing her white triangle brassiere underneath.

Compared to the lower half of her ensemble, however, Lipa’s see-through shirt looked downright tame. Proving she’s a style trailblazer through and through, she layered underpants over contrasting cherry red tights. The bold color contrast made Lipa’s no-pants look pop even more.

Though Lipa is more accustomed to monogram-covered, hardware-equipped, or straight-up stringy intimates, she donned nondescript tighty whities. The run-of-the-mill briefs offered ample coverage and a simple, logo-free design. She further merchandised the look with white slingbacks equipped with the tiniest of kitten heels.

She Matched Her Tights To Her Hair

Last month, Lipa wiped her Instagram clean of all past posts. Unsurprisingly, she made waves when she finally posted a pic debuting her new “cherry coke” hair color.

Her panty-forward outfit played up the new dye job. Expertly styling her ’fit to match her mane, Lipa’s fiery tights echoed its red tint. Iconic behavior.

Yep, Colored Tights Are Back

Blair Waldorf’s beloved rainbow-hued hosiery is finally back in the fashion zeitgeist. Gone are the preppy stylistic leanings of stockings past, however. These days, colored tights are the item of choice for completing a no-pants outfit.

Red styles, in particular, are the popular choice for style stars who want to up the no-pants ante. Take for example Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent Bustle cover, on which she rocked red tights and a thong.

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

Major trend, incoming.