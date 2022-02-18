A clip of Julia Fox recording a podcast interview is going viral on TikTok, and the reason is so ridiculous that even she is getting in on the fun. Fox, who broke up with Kanye West on Valentine’s Day after their whirlwind month of dating, is trending on TikTok because people are mocking the way she pronounced her film Uncut Gems. During the podcast, it sounds as though she’s saying “unca jahms,” but the spelling of whatever came out of her mouth is up for interpretation.

TikTokers have been recording themselves replicating Fox’s pronunciation, and it has quickly become the latest must-attempt challenge on the social app. After Page Six posted the clip of Fox alongside TikTokers’ recreations, Fox jumped in the Instagram comments to defend herself: “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah” the Uncut Gems star revealed.

The original clip comes from Fox’s recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released on Feb. 9. The star spoke to host Alex Cooper about her relationship with West, with the interviewer asking whether she saw herself as the rapper’s muse. Fox said she felt it was possible. “Yeah, a little. Maybe,” she replied. “I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

Fox scored the breakout role of her acting career in Uncut Gems, which was her first film. The movie, starring Adam Sandler, was co-written and co-directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, whom Fox had known for years before she signed on to the production. Uncut Gems became a critical favorite after it was released in late 2019.

Fox recorded the podcast episode while she was dating West, and it was released just days before the two officially split. On Feb. 14, she confirmed that she and the Grammy winner were no longer an item. Fox stated, “Kanye and I are on good terms. I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” The actor and the hip-hop powerhouse had been dating since the beginning of January after the rapper had been romantically connected to other women such as Yasmine Lopez, Vinetria, and Irina Shayk. In between flings, he’s been pining for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who recently unfollowed Ye after he made veiled threats against her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.