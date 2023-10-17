No one loves a visible thong more than Sisqo, who immortalized his fascination in song. Julia Fox, however, is a very close second. In fact, she’s become something of an expert in styling the slinky lingerie trend. Thus far, she’s worn it several innovative ways, including: over her pants, exposed via butt cut-out, and in bright, patent leather.

Most recently, the Uncut Gems star wore a thong made entirely out of chainmail on her latest magazine cover. ICYMI, she’s in her exposed undies era.

Her Risqué Cover Shoot

Over the weekend, the Forbidden Fruits podcaster shared her latest cover shoot for Rollacoaster’s Winter 2023 issue. Photographed by Emmie America, Fox posed totally bare, covered only by a smattering of strategically-placed silver chains.

Ever the risqué dresser, the Down The Drain author donned a revealing chainlink bra top that utterly freed the nip. (As fans may well know, Fox is a frequent nipple-freer, as a big advocate of body and sartorial autonomy.) She then layered on a statement necklace/crop top combo made entirely of silvery ball chains.

The metallic add-on, which dripped from her décolletage to her belly, is comprised of body jewelry, necklaces, and various draped chains. Ornate crosses, assorted pendants, and medallions were all strung throughout the intricate ensemble.

Her bottoms were even spicier, if you can believe it. In lieu of actual pants, Fox wore nothing but a thong made out of chainmail, equipped with a metal ring accent on each hip.

A Little Commotion For The Hair

Leaning into body jewelry, the fashionista further merchandised her ensemble with more metallic accessories, including beaded bracelets fastened like cuffs. The whole metallic ’fit popped against her bleached ombré hair, which fell past her shoulders in wet-looking waves. The daring look was completed with a swipe of high-gloss lipstick.

Trending: Jewelry As Underwear

It’s not the first time Fox chose to eschew actual underwear for metallic accouterments, in fact, it’s becoming something of a signature for the famously spicy dresser. Back in September, she made the rounds on FashionTok for wearing body jewelry as makeshift underpinnings during New York Fashion Week.

“Daring looks are innate to Fox’s edgy style and she often leads the charge in racy trends,” says Copelyn Bengel, Accessories Editor at Bustle Digital Group. “Body jewelry was a major runway trend for Fall 2023 — from Gucci’s viral logo micro bra to Rabanne’s sculptural gold top.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Fox’s risqué style sensibilities seem beyond her years, the revealing number is but a culmination of the fashion industry’s decades-long fascination with thongs.

Jennifer Yee, Bustle Digital Group’s Fashion Market Director, says: “The exposed thong reached its most feverish peak when Tom Ford created the infamous logo G-string for his Spring 1997 runway show. It only makes sense, that as the fashion industry embraces nostalgia, the trend continues.”

And continue it will.