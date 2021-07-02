Fourth of July is here — and it feels like it came so quickly. In just a blink of an eye, the calendar went from Memorial Day to Independence Day, with the latter holiday marking the middle of the summer season. While the day signifies American independence from Britain, it also is the start of one of the best shopping sales of the year: the July 4 sale. And for 2021, your favorite brands are offering even better deals than ever before.
With discounts on designers from Gucci to ASOS, Old Navy to Princess Diana’s favorite sweater, there’s something for everyone — at every price point. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your summer favorites before they go out of season and kickstart your Fall wardrobe.
Brands are offering deep discounts on everything from bikinis to sundresses, silk camisoles to crisp white sneakers. So if you’re looking to splurge or save, dress up or go casual, you’ll find just the item you’re looking for on sale this weekend. And after nearly 18 months of wearing sweatpants at home, it’s a sure bet that your wardrobe would love an update.
Ahead, find the best July 4 sales to shop right now — and the items worth adding to cart this year.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.