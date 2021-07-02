Fourth of July is here — and it feels like it came so quickly. In just a blink of an eye, the calendar went from Memorial Day to Independence Day, with the latter holiday marking the middle of the summer season. While the day signifies American independence from Britain, it also is the start of one of the best shopping sales of the year: the July 4 sale. And for 2021, your favorite brands are offering even better deals than ever before.

With discounts on designers from Gucci to ASOS, Old Navy to Princess Diana’s favorite sweater, there’s something for everyone — at every price point. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your summer favorites before they go out of season and kickstart your Fall wardrobe.

Brands are offering deep discounts on everything from bikinis to sundresses, silk camisoles to crisp white sneakers. So if you’re looking to splurge or save, dress up or go casual, you’ll find just the item you’re looking for on sale this weekend. And after nearly 18 months of wearing sweatpants at home, it’s a sure bet that your wardrobe would love an update.

Ahead, find the best July 4 sales to shop right now — and the items worth adding to cart this year.

1 Rowing Blazers July 4 Sale Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater Rowing Blazers Size XS-XXL $295 $266 See on Rowing Blazers Rowing Blazers is having a sitewide sale with up to $30 off some of their most popular pieces, including Princess Diana’s famous sheep sweater.

2 Old Navy July 4 Sale Vintage Sleeveless Striped T-Shirt Midi Shift Dress Old Navy Size XS-XXL $29.99 $15 See on Old Navy From June 25 to July 5, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off storewide with styles staring from $8.

3 ASOS July 4 Sale Tiered Cami Maxi Dress ASOS $121 $91 See on ASOS With the code 25USA, you will receive 25% off orders over $100.

4 Aerie July 4 Sale Ruched Bandeau Bikini Top & Cheeky Bikini Bottom Aerie $60 $37 See on Aerie No code needed for this huge swimwear sale that has discounted all styles up to 60%.

5 Universal Standard July 4 Sale Halie T-Shirt Dress Universal Standard $75 $60 See on Universal Standard Universal Standard is offering a dress sale with various codes and discounts depending on the size of your purchase. Buy 1 dress for $60 with code DRESSPARTY1 and save $15. Buy 2 dresses for $110 with code DRESSPARTY2 and save $40. Buy 3 dresses for $135 with code DRESSPARTY3 and save $90. Buy 4 dresses for $160 with code DRESSEPARTY4 and save $140.

6 Solid & Striped July 4 Sale The Chelsea Broken Stripes Multi Solid & Striped $168 $126 See on Solid & Striped Using the code JULY21, shoppers will receive 25% off everything in the store.

7 Madewell July 4 Sale Jacquard Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top Madewell $50 $37.50 See on Madewell Take an extra 25% off Summer merchandise with the code FLASH.

8 Chelsea Paris July 4 Sale Ace Chelsea Paris $325 See on Chelsea Paris Take 20% off select styles with code SUMMER20.

9 Levi’s July 4 Sale Ribcage Womens Shorts Levi’s $80 $39 See on Levi's Levi’s is offering an extra 40% off sale styles, plus free shipping when you use the code EXTRA 40.

10 Yan Yan July 4 Sale Linen Rib Dress Yan Yan $295 $198 See on Yan Yan Select styles are up to 30% off, no code needed.

11 Net-a-Porter’s July 4 Sale Dries van Noten Printed satin-twill playsuit Net-a-Porter Size 34-42 $1,035 $517.50 See on Net-a-Porter Net-a-Porter is running their semi-annual massive sale with discounts up to 60% off.

12 The Outnet’s July 4 Sale Ganni Bow-detailed leopard-print silk-blend satin midi skirt The Outnet Size 32-42 $370 $155 See on The Outnet The Outnet is offering an extra 40% off all their sale styles, no code needed.

13 J.Crew July 4 Sale Balloon-Sleeve Pointelle Sweater J.Crew $90 $26 See on J.Crew All sale styles are an extra 50% off with the code BESTSALE.

14 & Other Stories July 4 Sale Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress & Other Stories $179 $130 See on & Other Stories Take an extra 30% off sale items with code SUMMER30.

15 Nomasei July 4 Sale Aria Boots Nomasei $445 $420 See on Nomasei Take 20% off select styles with code NOMASEI20.

16 Equipment July 4 Sale Audete Silk Shirt Equipment $275 $110 See on Equipment To celebrate Summer, Equipment is giving customers up to 60% off all sale items.