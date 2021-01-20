All Those Purple & Blue Inauguration Looks Were No Coincidence

The Biden-Harris administration has officially begun, and fashion lovers are trying to process information overload right now. From the politicians to the performers, there was no shortage of style inspiration at the inauguration. One consistent, unmissable theme was the prevalence of jewel tones, particularly purple and blue hues. Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama's inauguration outfits were all some form of violent, for example. What gives?

Blue, of course, is the color of the Democratic party. It’s also considered a calming color that soothes and heals. Purple, meanwhile, is created from mixing red and blue. The fact that so much purple was spotted at the inauguration suggests that many people have unity — or at least the idea of unity — on their minds. It’s a significant sentiment, especially given that it’s just been two weeks since Trump-backed, armed insurrectionists tried to take over the U.S. Capitol.

The bursts of color are refreshing when set against the darker gray tones that are more commonplace during the cold winter months. The vibrant shades send messages of hope and optimism, which is something people need to hear after such a tumultuous year. If these inauguration looks are a sign of things to come, people can prepare for brighter days.

Ahead, read up on all the colorful ensembles from the inauguration.

1 Jill Biden JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images First Lady Jill Biden stepped out in a custom ocean blue ensemble by Markarian, an NYC-based womenswear label by newcomer designer Alexandra O’Neill. Opting for an up-and-coming American designer is perhaps Dr. Biden’s way of signifying a fresh start. The matching coat and dress are made from wool tweed and feature iridescent elements. She finished the look with a complementary silk Markarian face mask, a pearl necklace, and leather gloves.

2 Kamala Harris Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris was outfitted in a violet ensemble by Christopher John Rogers, the young Black designer who has already dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, and Tracee Ellis Ross. True to form, Harris accessorized with her go-to pearls, including earrings and a necklace.

3 Michelle Obama JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images Former First Lady Michelle Obama also got the monochrome memo. She chose a plum palazzo pant suit by Sergio Hudson that immediately broke the internet, which was set off with an oversized gold belt buckle and her perfectly bouncy curls.

4 Hillary Clinton JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images The former secretary of state and presidential candidate chose a bright purple look by Ralph Lauren, accessorizing with a matching scarf. She topped off the look with a merlot colored overcoat.

5 Nancy Pelosi Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Like Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wore an all-blue look, complete with a floral print mask and gray leather gloves.

6 Sonia Sotomayor Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The first Latina Supreme Court Justice, who swore in Harris, wore a purple outfit underneath her black coat.