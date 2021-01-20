Pearls, suiting, Converse sneakers: Kamala Harris' wardrobe is full of staples with purpose. But what will her style look like when she is in office? As the first woman Vice President, Harris is in a unique position to influence fashion. And Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential style will be a breath of fresh air as she incorporates new designers and silhouettes, while staying true to her fashion point-of-view.

Kamala Harris is rarely seen without a suit. Influenced by her professional experience as a Senator in a male-dominated workplace, Harris took her signature suiting look on the campaign trail and beyond. But in the political arena, suits take on different significance. They call to mind Hillary Clinton's famous pantsuits and what they came to symbolize during her historic Presidential run.

When not wearing suiting, Harris embraces more casual looks. With skinny jeans now a common go-to, the VP typically pairs her favorite denim with a blazer and a relaxed top. And when it comes to her footwear, she may forgo heels for more comfortable options while traveling from city to city. Her choice of Converse sneakers or Timberland boots on the campaign trail has become a beloved talking point among her supporters.

Finally, Harris is rarely seen without her pearls. As a student at Howard University, Harris became a member of the Black Greek-letter sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and pearls are one of their treasured symbols. As such, Harris' necklaces pay homage to that sisterhood while serving as a regal and refined complement to her wardrobe.

From her undergraduate graduation day at Howard University to Inauguration Day 2021, here are Senator Kamala Harris’ best looks. And they may give some insight into what her Vice Presidential sartorial tenure will look like.

1 May 1986 Instagram.com/@SenKamalaHarris Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in Political Science and Economics. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha during that time and often pays homage to her sorority with her signature strand of pearls. It's such a Kamala signature that hundreds of thousands of women pledged to wear the jewelry trend on Inauguration Day in support of the first woman Vice President.

2 September 2010 Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images As a candidate for Attorney General, Harris attended a press conference in Los Angeles, California wearing her go-to black suit and double-strand white pearl necklace. She likes to switch up the pearls in her necklace and earrings, choosing gold bezel-set studs for this particular occasion.

3 February 2015 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Harris stepped out in a sleeveless gown that boasted a striped sequin top and silk bottom.

4 September 2015 Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a black-tie dinner with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, Harris went bold with a sequin knee-length dress and caged heels.

5 November 2018 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Harris received the honor from Lupita Nyong’o, wearing a bell sleeve black dress and pointed-toe pumps.

6 January 2019 Al Drago/Getty Images News/Getty Images Harris kicked off her presidential run on Jan. 21, 2019, wearing a navy blue suit and black pearls, visiting her alma mater Howard University after making the announcement to the country on Good Morning America that day.

7 March 2019 Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On stage at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, Harris adjusted her classic suiting for an evening affair, slipping into a silk-lapel tuxedo which topped a lace camisole.

8 April 2019 Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trading her white pearls for black, Harris made an appearance at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

9 June 2019 San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images Looking ever festive for the Pride parade in San Francisco, California in 2019, Harris chose a rainbow embellished denim trucker jacket and her go-to Converse sneakers.

10 July 2019 Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2019 Essence Festival, Harris wore suffragette white, going for an ivory suiting look that paid tribute to the movement for women's voting rights.

11 August 2019 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images For campaign events in Iowa, Harris forwent the blazer for a rare button-down appearance, styled on top of skinny jeans and finished off with Timberland boots.

12 August 2019 ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images Still campaigning in Iowa, Harris dressed with a nod to the suffragettes that came before her, opting to top her look with a white top and matching white blazer.

13 September 2019 Joshua Lott/Getty Images News/Getty Images While on the campaign trail for her own presidential bid, Harris hit Iowa wearing a pair of black skinny jeans and a sweater, topped with a gray blazer which was — of course — finished off with her signature Converse sneakers.

14 November 2019 Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Harris gave a powerful performance at the debates, choosing a deep red pussybow blouse in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, following Donald Trump's incendiary remarks on the matter.

15 August 2020 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images When she accepted the official Democractic Party VP nomination, Harris wore a black suit with a bright white blouse underneath, matching her black mask as well.

16 September 2020 Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Summer was going strong in Florida, leading Harris to opt for a pale pink suit at a campaign event in Miami and a pair of wedge heel espadrilles.

17 September 2020 Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images Harris kept it casual to campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada, choosing a T-shirt and jeans, which she topped with a utility jacket and finished off with a pair of Timberland boots.

18 October 2020 Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images Harris is known for her Converse sneakers, this time opting for a pair in dark gray leather instead of the traditional white canvas at a campaign event in Nevada.

19 October 2020 Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images For the VP Debate, Harris chose a classic black tailored suit with a crew neck top underneath and understated black heels on her feet.

20 October 2020 Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Campaigning just days before the election, Harris stepped out in an all-black look that she topped with a checked blazer, perfect for fall weather. And she finished off the look with a pair of her signature Converse sneakers customized with “2020.”

21 November 2020 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In Michigan on Election Day, Harris kept it casual in a pair of black skinny jeans, topped by a cropped wool jacket and finished off with ankle booties.

22 November 2020 JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images For Biden’s appearance the day after the election, as the country woke up to the news that votes for the next President were still being counted, Harris stood by his side wearing an understated, yet subtly colorful, maroon suit with a silk camisole to match.

23 November 2021 JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images To deliver her victory speech on Election Certification Night, Kamala Harris paid tribute to the suffragette movement with a white suit by Carolina Herrera, finished off with an ivory pussybow blouse and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

24 January 2021 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images For the Covid-19 memorial service, Kamala Harris layered a custom Pyer Moss camel coat, designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, over her all-black ensemble. Pyer Moss has been instrumental in creating PPE for healthcare workers and giving grants to support small businesses.