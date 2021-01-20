On the eve of her inauguration, Kamala Harris' camel coat look was an exciting preview of what's in store for the next four years. At the Lincoln Memorial, to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, she chose a solemn all-black ensemble with a turtleneck, knee-high boots, leather gloves, and a matching face mask. On top, she layered a camel coat with the American flag pin attached to her lapel. The look was appropriate for the occasion, showing sympathy to those grieving the many lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, Harris' coat is from a Black-owned brand: Pyer Moss designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond. The brand is vocal about championing equality, celebrating Black culture, helping small businesses, fighting police brutality, and providing PPE to healthcare workers.

It's a big deal that the VP-Elect chose a custom look from Pyer Moss for a pre-inauguration appearance. Through her outfit choice, she's highlighting a Black designer who is based in America and comes from a family of immigrants from Haiti. And she is supporting a brand that aligns with her values.

Kamala Harris chose several powerful looks during her run for Vice President, including a white suit for Election Night and a bordeaux suit at the Democratic National Convention. Both colors were a nod to suffragettes who fought for women to gain the right to vote. And her white suit was the work of another American designer, Oscar de la Renta.

She'll likely continue to be thoughtful and intentional about her outfit choices throughout her tenure as Vice President, paying tribute to feminist movements and uplifting American designers in the process.