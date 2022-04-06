2000s babies, get “All Star” by Smash Mouth cued up, because Karlie Kloss’ latest outfit is giving all the Shrek vibes.

On Wednesday, Kloss stepped out in New York wearing a florescent green shade normally associated with DreamWorks’ favorite ogre. Headed to an appearance on The Today Show, the model sported a bralette, cropped pants, and a matching blazer. She then styled her all-green outfit with a pair of classic white, low-top sneakers (like due to her injury, but still stylish, nonetheless). The look was so bright, that she quite literally glowed.

Though monochromatic suiting has been a growing trend over the past few years, Kloss still made a statement all her own. She choose not only head-to-toe color, but a bright one at that. Just a few months ago, neon was all over the Spring runways and now, Kloss is showing her support for the eye-catching trend.

During fashion month, Prada showed highlighter yellow, Christian Siriano designed cocktail dresses in Kloss’ beloved shade of neon green, and Valentino kept the trend gong strong with a show that was designed almost exclusively in dayglow fuchsia. But before all of that, of course, was Shrek — and his trademark color hasn’t looked this good since then.