Celebrity Style
Karlie Kloss Wore A Neon Green Bra With A Matching Suit
It’s giving Shrek — like, in a really good way.
2000s babies, get “All Star” by Smash Mouth cued up, because Karlie Kloss’ latest outfit is giving all the Shrek vibes.
On Wednesday, Kloss stepped out in New York wearing a florescent green shade normally associated with DreamWorks’ favorite ogre. Headed to an appearance on The Today Show, the model sported a bralette, cropped pants, and a matching blazer. She then styled her all-green outfit with a pair of classic white, low-top sneakers (like due to her injury, but still stylish, nonetheless). The look was so bright, that she quite literally glowed.
Though monochromatic suiting has been a growing trend over the past few years, Kloss still made a statement all her own. She choose not only head-to-toe color, but a bright one at that. Just a few months ago, neon was all over the Spring runways and now, Kloss is showing her support for the eye-catching trend.
During fashion month, Prada showed highlighter yellow, Christian Siriano designed cocktail dresses in Kloss’ beloved shade of neon green, and Valentino kept the trend gong strong with a show that was designed almost exclusively in dayglow fuchsia. But before all of that, of course, was Shrek — and his trademark color hasn’t looked this good since then.