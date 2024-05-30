Few rom-com looks are quite as iconic as Andie Anderson’s butter yellow Carolina Herrera number from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. To this day, fashion girls still pay homage to Kate Hudson’s 2003 movie moment. As recently as a few weeks ago, for example, Sabrina Carpenter wore a look-alike for her 25th birthday celebration.

However, years before Hudson altered the course of pop culture canon with her backless look, she was already making her own fashion waves on the red carpet. She’s worn plunging necklines, hip cut-outs, and exposed bra moments, to name a few. My all-time favorite, however, was an all-white number from 1999, which deserves a moment of recognition.

Kate’s Sheer Separates

Almost 25 years to the day, Hudson attended the 8th Annual MTV Movie Awards in California in a show-stopping co-ord set. She wore an ivory crop top made from a sheer crinkle fabric; the delicate item featured subtle gold embroidered details and the skinniest braided spaghetti straps.

At the turn of the millennium, when this look was born, low-rise bottoms were just about to blow up — and I think this look may have helped the polarizing trend take off. Hudson wore a matching white skirt slung dangerously low on her hips.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The silken slip featured gold embroidered trim on one side, which ran from her waist to the hem. It also had a subtle pearl detail and a teeny side slit — subtle, but effective details.

Keeping the focus on her clothes, Hudson paired the look with barely there beige strappy heels and skipped jewelry altogether — a minimalist style choice evocative of the era.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Her Barely-There Beauty

Hudson kept her beauty look simple with clear gloss and just the faintest touch of eyeshadow. Meanwhile, she let her hair down and styled it in loose Goldilocks-style ringlet curls.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

She is, has, and always will be iconic.