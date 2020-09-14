Kate Middleton is known for her accessible wardrobe, wearing pieces you can find at Zara, Amazon, and Net-a-Porter. Since her looks are easy to shop, it's no wonder that she occasionally has a matching moment with other celebrities and fans. In fact, recently, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a shorter version of Middleton’s Zoom conference call look. And both versions will have you swooning.

Back in July, Middleton took to Zoom wearing a green printed shirtdress, designed by Harley Viera-Newton for her line HVN. The fabric featured an allover design of little floating tennis players against a kelly green background.

This past weekend, Lawrence went for a socially distanced stroll in NYC with her husband, Cooke Maroney, wearing a tank strap mini dress in the same bright green print. She chose to pair hers with sneakers.

HVN’s line is chock-full of whimsically printed house dresses, with a bit of vintage inspiration combined with modern flair. We love how both British royalty and Hollywood glam make the same brand their own, whether by silhouette or accessory. Here’s hoping the duo unintentionally twins many more times in the future.

Scroll down to shop both their looks, just in time for the end of summer.

Jennifer Lawrence's version featured thin straps, a structured waist, and a high hemline.

Kate Middleton's style includes a waist tie, short sleeves, a chic collar, and buttons along the bodice.