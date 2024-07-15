Kate Middleton is making waves after she served up a stylish and meaningful look in one of her first public appearances in months. The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on July 14 in a flowing purple dress. And completed the fashionable ensemble with the perfect accessory.

Middleton announced that she would be taking a break from her royal duties following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Since then, she has only made one other public appearance, so royal fans around the world were thrilled to see her return to the court (and slowly to her royal duties) for the annual tennis championships.

Middleton was all smiles as she and her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa took to their seats in the royal box. Her return to the public eye was very well-met, as the crowd of about 15,000 people got on their feet and gave the princess the standing ovation that she deserves. Another thing that deserved a standing ovation? Middleton’s perfect purple dress.

Kate’s Lilac Draped Dress

The Princess of Wales opted for a lilac midi dress from London-based brand Safiyaa. The cap-sleeved dress featured delicate twisted draping along the bodice — she had the dress slightly customized by adding in more fabric to cover her chest. A thin, built-in belt separated the elegant top from the A-line flouncy skirt.

She accessorized her look with her famous engagement ring (duh), a pair of statement gold earrings by By Pariah, and two dainty cuff bracelets. The princess wore tan slingback heels and a matching nude L.K. Bennett handbag. During the game, she also sported a pair of black square-framed sunglasses by Victoria Beckham.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

But one of the smallest details of the princesses’ outfit was definitely the most symbolic: her green and purple pin, which was given to her by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016. Since the late queen appointed Princess Kate as the Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Middleton has never shown up to Wimbledon without the meaningful broach.

The Trophy Ceremony

It is the patron’s duty to present the winner of the match with their trophy, and for the second year in a row, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was the 2024 Wimbledon Champion. Princess Kate seemed genuinely honored to be able to present the young athlete with his trophy as well as honor the runner up, Novak Djokovic (who has won this tournament seven times before).

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Visionhaus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images 1 / 2

All in all, Middleton’s look for the special occasion was a grand slam — pun (and pin) intended.