7 Of Kate Middleton’s Go-To Jewellery Pieces That You Can Own Yourself

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is known for its carefully crafted mix of everyday brands and top tier labels, featuring items from designers such as Erdem and Alexander McQueen alongside high-street heroes including Accessorize and Boden. And the same goes for her jewellery collection. In fact, over the years, when not wearing super sparkly pieces that only royalty can get access to, you’ll probably catch The Duchess of Cambridge donning jewellery made by Missoma, & other stories, Orelia, Monica Vinader, and other mid-level brands. She loves championing these kinds of stores, giving her legions of fans a chance to steal her look for less.
With this in mind, I have curated a list of some of some of Kate’s regular go-to jewellery pieces so you can covet her style with ease. This list includes pieces she has worn to fancy evening dos, official royal engagements, and on virtual Zoom calls doing important work. There are a range of price points to choose from, but none of these buys will set you back more than £130 and some even go as low as £18.
Keep browsing for earrings and necklaces the Duchess has in her collection and discover how to make them yours too.