7 Of Kate Middleton’s Go-To Jewellery Pieces That You Can Own Yourself

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is known for its carefully crafted mix of everyday brands and top tier labels, featuring items from designers such as Erdem and Alexander McQueen alongside high-street heroes including Accessorize and Boden. And the same goes for her jewellery collection. In fact, over the years, when not wearing super sparkly pieces that only royalty can get access to, you’ll probably catch The Duchess of Cambridge donning jewellery made by Missoma, & other stories, Orelia, Monica Vinader, and other mid-level brands. She loves championing these kinds of stores, giving her legions of fans a chance to steal her look for less.

With this in mind, I have curated a list of some of some of Kate’s regular go-to jewellery pieces so you can covet her style with ease. This list includes pieces she has worn to fancy evening dos, official royal engagements, and on virtual Zoom calls doing important work. There are a range of price points to choose from, but none of these buys will set you back more than £130 and some even go as low as £18.

Keep browsing for earrings and necklaces the Duchess has in her collection and discover how to make them yours too.

Missoma’s Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings Getty Kate wore these stunning gold chandelier earrings from Missoma to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in November 2021. She combined the jewellery with a standout green sparkling dress for an extra wow factor.

Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings Getty Kate is a *huge* fan of these Monica earrings, which she has been spotted in on numerous occasions, including at St. Patrick's Day, Kensington Palace, and at the Chelsea Flower Show. They also come in different colours if green is not really your thing.

All The Falling Stars’ Gold Disc Circle Earrings Getty Kate dressed up a smart-casual ensemble in September with these lovely earrings from small Irish brand All The Falling Stars. They are currently still in stock, so worth snapping up ASAP.

Missoma’s Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings The Duchess wore these cute pink droplet earrings back in a Zoom call in February 2021, and also sported them while out and about in September 2020, with her signature floral face mask. The lovely earrings also come in green and white, depending on which you’d like to rock.

Orelia’s Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings Getty The Duchess is a big fan of Orelia, which is such an incredible purse-friendly brand with designs worthy of a much higher price point. She’s been spotted with these chain hoops several times, including here with her pink coat and signature floral mask.

Astley Clarke’s Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold Vermeil Another Zoom call, another piece of gorgeous jewellery from the high street! This lovely blue pendant was combined with a white tee and blazer, when she joined Prince William for a virtual chat with student nurses.