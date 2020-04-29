Beauty

Kate Middleton’s Wedding Perfume Is Back In Stock – & On Offer

Plus, 13 other beauty products the Duchess of Cambridge swears by.

By Rebecca Fearn
It's safe to say that Kate Middleton is incredibly influential when it comes to fashion and beauty. If she wears a Breton top, it sells out and if she styles up trainers, they do, too. And as someone in the public eye, her beauty choices are equally studied and emulated, be it her wedding day choice or her day-to-day makeup. And while there's no doubt she has access to the best experts around, you can still get your hands on some of the beauty products Kate Middleton uses.

Her wedding day fragrance, a floral scent from niche brand Illuminum London named White Gardenia Petals is back in stock after years of being sold out. And it is on offer, too! Thought it will still set you back £90... Which brings me to a kind word of caution: it is notoriously difficult to learn the exact products (be it skincare or makeup) that the Duchess uses. Unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Middleton wasn’t famous before becoming a royal, so didn’t give details of her favourite products in interviews. And now she’s a royal, she’s even more unlikely to share them publicly, given that the royal family tends to keep quiet on these matters in order to avoid endorsing specific brands or showing a preference. Because of this, speculation, hearsay, and a small number of shopping sightings have informed the lists that explore her all-time favourite beauty products.

I have picked 13 of the most reliable beauty products Kate Middleton uses – from a Bobbi Brown foundation to the Trilogy Rosehip Oil – and apologise in advance if this list bankrupts you. A beauty routine worthy of a Duchess sadly doesn’t come cheap.

Her Wedding fragrance

According to What Kate Wore founder Susan Kelley and confirmed my Clarence House at the time, Kate Middleton opted for British perfumer Illuminum as her wedding day scent in 2011. The light floral fragrance has a hint of coconut, ylang-ylang, jasmine, and lily of the valley (like her bouquet), laid over a base of amber wood.

An anti-stress cream

According to Hello!, Kate is a big fan of Lancome’s anti-stress cream for times when she needs a touch of calm for her face after long days of official engagements and looking after her three children.

A super-powered skin gel

A light and zesty scent

Rumour has it, The Duchess enjoys the Jo Malone Orange Blossom so much that she scented her wedding space with the candles, and also wears the cologne. The scent is light and zesty, and very versatile.

A dreamy night oil

Not only is Kate a fan of this 100% natural overnight oil, but so is Meghan Markle, apparently. Brand founder Leila Aalam, told Harpers Bazaar that, “Our source at the palace confirms that they gave Kate the Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is regularly replenished on her dressing table. It was then reported that Kate was giving product to Meghan to use too, and now they both receive regular supplies.” The oil contains 14 plant oils and is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones.

A silky lip gloss

Much of Kate's must-have product list relies on inside sources and hearsay, but this one was actually spotted on The Duchess' person at Wimbledon in 2019. Kate topped up with a spot of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector, which from personal experience, I can promise is royalty-worthy. It smells beautiful, offers a sheer wash of colour, and is the least sticky gloss formula in the 'biz.

An iconic palette

This one is notably unconfirmed by any royal sources or the brand, but numerous publications have in the past reported that Kate is a fan of the original Naked palette by Urban Decay. Sadly, it was discontinued in early 2019, but their Naked Reloaded Palette is the most similar and still a must for eyeshadow-lovers.

A beloved rosehip oil

A high street classic

Kate was once spotted in London purchasing a £5 jar of the Nivea Visage Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream. The version for dry to sensitive skin is still available to buy from outlets such as Amazon.

A shimmery highlighter

An understated nail polish

We all know that The Queen is said to be a fan of Essie's Ballet Slippers nail polish, but Kate Middleton? Her manicurist Marina Sandoval told The Daily Mail that she painted a combination of Essie Allure and Bourjois Rose Lounge on her wedding day for a subtle look.

A velvety foundation

Another rumoured favourite, many publications, including Woman & Home, have said before that Kate tends to reach for the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation. Unfortunately, this formula seems to no longer be around, but this one looks most similar for a flawless, lightweight finish.

An award-winning tinted moisturiser

