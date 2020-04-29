It's safe to say that Kate Middleton is incredibly influential when it comes to fashion and beauty. If she wears a Breton top, it sells out and if she styles up trainers, they do, too. And as someone in the public eye, her beauty choices are equally studied and emulated, be it her wedding day choice or her day-to-day makeup. And while there's no doubt she has access to the best experts around, you can still get your hands on some of the beauty products Kate Middleton uses.

Her wedding day fragrance, a floral scent from niche brand Illuminum London named White Gardenia Petals is back in stock after years of being sold out. And it is on offer, too! Thought it will still set you back £90... Which brings me to a kind word of caution: it is notoriously difficult to learn the exact products (be it skincare or makeup) that the Duchess uses. Unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Middleton wasn’t famous before becoming a royal, so didn’t give details of her favourite products in interviews. And now she’s a royal, she’s even more unlikely to share them publicly, given that the royal family tends to keep quiet on these matters in order to avoid endorsing specific brands or showing a preference. Because of this, speculation, hearsay, and a small number of shopping sightings have informed the lists that explore her all-time favourite beauty products.

I have picked 13 of the most reliable beauty products Kate Middleton uses – from a Bobbi Brown foundation to the Trilogy Rosehip Oil – and apologise in advance if this list bankrupts you. A beauty routine worthy of a Duchess sadly doesn’t come cheap.

