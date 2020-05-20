Whether in skinny jeans or a ballgown, Kate Middleton never looks short of flawless. It’s all in the details, especially when it comes to the everyday wardrobe issues that everyone faces. Those seem to be effortless for the Duchess. One such concern for nearly all women, everywhere? Bra straps. Ever notice that Middleton never seems to have any visible bra straps? Well, now the world knows why.

Etiquette trainer Myka Meier took to Instagram last month to share how you, too, can adapt the royal hack that relieves you of all bra strap-slippage concerns. On April 23, Meier wrote, “Royal Style Hack Alert! Ever wonder why you never see bra straps?! Swipe to see a secret trick which is a must-have royal wardrobe piece!” Swipe left and you see…drumroll please…a strapless bodysuit. Of course.

With no straps, there is never worry of anything showing, whether you’re wearing a strapless dress or something with sheer long sleeves. And, what’s more, the bodysuit does double duty as shape wear as well as a means to stop your strapless bra from falling to your waist when you raise your arms. How’s that for a wardrobe hack?

Take a cue from Kate Middleton and shop the below strapless bodysuits and you’ll be set no matter what you are wearing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Strappy Bodysuit Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Bodysuit Shopbop Size XS-XL $148 See on Shopbop Keep it classic with a bodysuit that does double duty as shape wear.

Convertible Bodysuit Wacoal Red Carpet Medium Control Convertible Bodysuit Bare Necessities Size 34C-40G $125 See on Bare Necessities This piece goes up to a 40G.

Bodysuit With Shorts Assets by Spanx Women's Flawless Finish Strapless Cupped Midthigh Bodysuit Target Size S-1X $46 See on Target If you’re looking for a full-coverage option that is even more than just a bodysuit, consider this style.

Tube Top Bodysuit Commando Classic Strapless Bodysuit Zappos Size S-L $78 See on Commando Try a simple tube top style that fits comfortably under most dresses.

Mesh Bodysuit Stella McCartney Bea Treasuring Stretch-Mesh Underwired Bodysuit The Outnet Size S-M $72 See on The Outnet Add a little bit of lace without being completely sheer.

Underwired Bodysuit Dora Larsen Lily Lace and Stretch Satin-Trimmed Jersey Underwired Bodysuit Net-a-Porter Size 8-14 $130 See on Net-a-Porter Try a color — no one has to know unless you want them to.

Lace Bodysuit Lace Bodysuit H&M Size 2-12 $35 See on H&M Go for a pretty lace bridal moment, whether it’s your wedding day or not.

Thong Bodysuit Black Lace Binding Detail Thong Babydoll Missguided Size 0-14 $230 See on Missguided Be bold with a sheer black lace number with a thong bottom.

Silk Bodysuit Fleur du Mal Silk And Mesh Bodysuit Fwrd Size XS-L $225 See on Fwrd Invest in a pretty bustier bodysuit that you can wear as a shirt — or underwear.